Phospholipids Industry Revenue To Reach A Valuation Of Approximately US$ 7.8 Billion By The End Of 2032, States Fact.MR

United States To Continue Being The Nucleus Of Global Phospholipids Demand With An Absolute Dollar Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Phospholipids Market was valued at US$ 3.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Billion by 2032, finds Fact.MR in a recent market survey. The use of phospholipids in drug delivery systems and mRNA vaccines is expected to be a further booster to demand.



The United States is the nucleus of global demand, having witnessed a CAGR of 5.5%, with an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn and a forecasted 2032 market size of US $2.8 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7%. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the US government supporting multiple phospholipid manufacturers for the production of lipids. The FDA assigns a GRAS affirmation for lecithin. For Example, both Croda International Plc and Evonik Industries announced agreements with BARDA and other authorities to scale up production of lipids for use in mRNA vaccines.

Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8089

Report Scope



Report Attributes



Details Base Year 2022 Historical Data 2018 - 2021 Value Projection (2032) US$ 7.8 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 36 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Key Findings of Phospholipids

1. The global phospholipids market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for phospholipids in the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

2. Factors driving the market include increasing awareness of phospholipids-based products, increasing number of health-conscious consumers, and increasing demand for dietary supplements.

3. Key players in the phospholipids market include Avanti Polar Lipids, Lipoid GmbH, Kowa Company, Lipoid LLC, and BASF SE.

4. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the phospholipids market due to the rapid growth of the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries in the region.

5. The key strategies adopted by major players include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8089



Phospholipids Market: Competition Insights

Phospholipids providers are focused on increasing the production of their products to meet demand in widespread applications. The key companies operating include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Croda International Plc, Bunge Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Kewpie Corporation, Lasenor Emul SL, Lecico GmbH, Lipoid GmbH, Sime Darby Unimills B.V. SojaProtein, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

Some of the recent development in Phospholipids are as follows:

In June 2022, Germany’s LECICO GmbH announced the launching of a soy-sourced phospholipid in the form of phosphatidylcholine. The product was named LIPAMINE PC 30 P IP and was intended for use as a nutraceutical for functional food formulations, as well as an excipient in pharmaceutical and liposomes.

Germany’s LECICO GmbH announced the launching of a soy-sourced phospholipid in the form of phosphatidylcholine. The product was named LIPAMINE PC 30 P IP and was intended for use as a nutraceutical for functional food formulations, as well as an excipient in pharmaceutical and liposomes. In June 2022, Evonik Industries announced an agreement with the US government for the expansion of its capacity to manufacture lipids for use in mRNA therapies both in and beyond COVID vaccines.

Under this agreement, there is a total of US$ 220 Mn as investment, from BARDA, or the Biomedical Research and Development Authority providing US$ 150 Mn, with additional support from the IEDC or Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the GLC or the Greater Lafayette Commerce and Duke Energy.

In November 2021, Bunge Loders Croklaan, the natural, plant-based business from Bunge announced plans to build a production facility in the Port of Amsterdam with a 2024 completion goal.

Bunge Loders Croklaan, the natural, plant-based business from Bunge announced plans to build a production facility in the Port of Amsterdam with a 2024 completion goal. In April 2021, VAV Lifesciences through its subsidiary VAV lipids announced an agreement with a US-based Contract Development and Manufacturing or CDMO firm for the supply of phospholipids to be used in mRNA-based COVID vaccine manufacturing. The firm is a vaccine maker for companies like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and will use the phospholipids provided to produce LNPs or Liquid nanoparticles on the behalf of the two.

VAV Lifesciences through its subsidiary VAV lipids announced an agreement with a US-based Contract Development and Manufacturing or CDMO firm for the supply of phospholipids to be used in mRNA-based COVID vaccine manufacturing. The firm is a vaccine maker for companies like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and will use the phospholipids provided to produce LNPs or Liquid nanoparticles on the behalf of the two. In March 2021, Lecico and Ciranda announced an agreement that grants Ciranda an exclusive distribution agreement in the North American Market.

Lecico and Ciranda announced an agreement that grants Ciranda an exclusive distribution agreement in the North American Market. In January 2021, New Zealand’s Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited launched milk phospholipids sourced from non-GMO rBST-free and grass-fed cows’ milk. This product is intended for the resolution of mental stress and neutraceuticals.

Key Companies Profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Croda International Plc.

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Kewpie Corporation

Lasenor Emul SL

Lecico GmbH

Lipoid GmbH

Sime Darby Unimills B.V.

SojaProtein a.d.

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd



Get Full Access of Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8089

Key Segments Covered in Phospholipids Survey

By Source: Soy Eggs Other Sources

By Application: Nutrition and Supplements Pharmaceuticals Other Applications

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Phospholipids Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Global Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Eggs, Other Sources), by Application (Nutrition and Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Glyphosate Market - The increasing modification of plants in the Asia Pacific region has led to a significant growth of the glyphosate market. The North American market is predicted to pick up pace through 2030 emergence of leading manufacturing companies and new domestic players.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Market - The global omega-3 fatty acids market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.36 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Sun Protection Products Market - Sun protection products market analysis,the market is forecast to experience steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.

Phosphorus Based Catalyst Market - The global Phosphorus Based Catalyst market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Lipids Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: The global Lipids Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) market was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.