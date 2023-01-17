Human Identification Market is Projected to Be Valued at US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 & is Rising to US$ 3 Billion by 2033; Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% through the Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

In Japan, the Biometric Authentication is Used to Enhance the Consumer Payment System. Specialized Teams of Former Forensic DNA Practitioners in the UK are Involved in the Development of Human Identification Products. North America dominates the global human identification market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human identification market is projected to have a high-paced CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The valuation of the human identification market is estimated to be US$ 1.2 billion in 2023. The value of the market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 3 billion by the year 2033.



Key attributes propelling the demand for human identification are an increase in financing from commercial and government organizations for forensic programs and human trafficking. Moreover, an increase in the number of criminal cases and advancements in technology in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is further expected to drive the global human identification market growth.

An increase in demand for DNA analysis is likely to spark innovations in the market. In typical forensic services provided by a genetic engineering company, data is gathered from a variety of sources, including serology and DNA analysis, as well as profiling DNA from various sources, such as autopsy and surgery tissue samples, scrapings from blood spatter, and hair with roots, among others. Companies based on biotechnology also provide criminal justice services.

For instance, Promega Corporation's Spectrum C.E. System was released in March 2022. This method is compatible with any 5-, 6-, or 8-color STR analysis chemical for person identification in forensic laboratories. As a result, advancements are likely to fuel segment expansion. Furthermore, the murder rate in the United States increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, the greatest single-year increase in more than a century, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022.

Under the Nirbhaya scheme for women and children who are sexually abused, the Indian government had planned to open three fast-track DNA testing labs in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune in October 2021. Globally, an increasing number of crime and government measures are likely to fuel category growth.

The demand for identification technology is increasing steadily as the crime rate rises, increasing the demand for forensic kits and services, supporting sector growth throughout the projection period. The use of biometric identification has become a prominent trend in a variety of sectors and domains.

As a result, the worldwide human identification market is expected to generate income from a variety of sub-vectors. Furthermore, medical and biological sciences have provided credence to various sub-domains of human identity. Statistical genetics and forensic sciences have improved the quality gradient in human identification services.

DNA markers are thought to be the most reliable source for identifying and tracking people. In the field of forensic testing and analysis, the narrative around testing human samples for criminal investigations has acquired traction. This is a critical aspect in terms of the global human identification market growth and expansion.

The high cost of human identification instruments and services is projected to limit expansion. In addition, a lack of funds dedicated to future breakthroughs in the human identification industry is expected to stymie market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The United States is expected to account for a large portion of the global human identification market throughout the projected period. This is attributed to the government's financial support for forensic research. The United States is the dominant market for human identification, and the country's growing DNA database is another factor driving the market growth.

The human identification market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the dominating share, particularly in Japan and South Korea, during the projected period. This is owing to the growing expertise of forensic technologies in this region. Many economies are actively investing in the human identification business. Furthermore, the increase in criminal activity in countries such as Japan and South Korea has caused governments to take efforts to improve their technology, which is adding to market development.

Owing to its enormous potential opportunities, since human identification techniques are often used in missing person investigations, the rapid DNA analysis technology type is expected to hold significant revenue through the forecast period.

As the number of laboratories is growing and the rising availability of government financing, the forensic laboratories end-user type accounts for a significant share and is the most innovative area for key players.

Competitive Landscape:

The global human identification market is fragmented owing to the presence of both multinational and local companies. Many firms have a substantial market share in their respective fields. Large businesses generally embrace organic breakthroughs such as product approvals and innovative DNA analytics. These reasons are projected to boost the growth of the worldwide human identification market.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hamilton Company

Ande Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

G.E. Healthcare

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



Recent Developments:

In June 2021, QIAGEN N.V. established marketing cooperation with Verogen, a human identity expert located in San Diego. Customers of both firms may benefit from better tools and full support for human identification (HID) procedures in their laboratories as a result of this partnership.

In January 2022, a Stanford-led research team set the first Guinness World Record for the quickest DNA sequencing technology, which was utilized to sequence the human genome in 5 hours and 2 minutes.

Key Segments Profiled in the Human Identification Market Survey

By Product Type:

Instruments

Software & Data Management

Assay Kits & Cartridges

Other Consumables

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Short Tandem Repeats (STR)

Microarray Technology

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Rapid DNA Analysis



By Application:

Molecular Forensic Analysis

DNA Database Updating

Paternity & Kinship Testing

Crime & Sexual Assault Investigation

Missing Person Investigation

Disaster Victim Identification

Anthropology Studies

Cell Line Identification

Population-based Studies

Genetic-based Studies

By End User:

Forensic Laboratories

Law Enforcement Agencies

Academic & Research Labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe



