Genesis Research Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Professor Carole Longson MBE and Dr. S. Yin Ho, M.D.,M.B.A.

HOBOKEN, NJ, 17 January 2023 - Genesis Research (“Genesis” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services, has announced the appointment of Professor Carole Longson MBE and Dr. S. Yin Ho, M.D., M.B.A. to the Board of Directors.

Professor Carole Longson MBE is a renowned leader in health technology assessment with over 20 years of experience and considerable achievements in research, public and private sectors. She was an Executive Director at UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for 18 years and is currently Vice Chair of the UK’s Medicines Discovery Catapult, a not-for-profit company working to advance medicines discovery projects and products towards clinical impact. Additionally, Carole holds several Non-Executive Director and advisory roles and is an honorary Professor of Health Technology Assessment at Manchester University.

Dr. S. Yin Ho, M.D., M.B.A. has more than two decades of entrepreneurial and executive experience in digital health, data analytics, and clinical research, having supported numerous companies in developing information technology products for pharma services or shifting their model from services to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). She has also held senior management roles in many start-ups and mature life sciences companies, most recently co-founding Last Mile Research, a new company with an innovative way to source talent for conducting clinical trials. As a serial entrepreneur, healthcare executive, and industry expert, Yin brings significant experience, knowledge, perspective, and industry networks.

Frank A. Corvino, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research said: “Carole and Yin’s extensive experience as healthcare innovators will be invaluable as we support our clients in identifying and answering the right questions faster than ever before through our tech-enabled research offering. I am delighted to be welcoming them to the Board and look forward to working closely together.”

David Miller, PhD, Chairman of Genesis Research and Operating Partner at GHO said: “Genesis has established the market leading RWE and HEOR platform, optimizing patient access through accelerated excellence. The appointments of Carole and Yin further strengthen the breadth and depth of the Board’s knowledge and experience, and I look forward to working with them as we support the company’s continued growth.”

About Genesis Research

Genesis Research is an international Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) research organization that supports the life sciences industry. As a leader in evidence strategy, generation and communication, the company also supports pharmaceutical and biotech clients with tech-enabled, dedicated partnerships delivered via a unique engagement model that enables life sciences companies to quickly and comprehensively address complex needs with unmatched timeliness and quality. For more information, visit www.genesisrg.com.