Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend & Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Exponential rise in cancer across the globe & increased investment in research & development of effective therapies is driving the growth of oncolytic virus

The global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market report provides a vivid description of the current trends as well as a wide range of growth opportunities, key drivers, constraints, challenges, and other crucial aspects. The coronavirus outbreak has dramatically changed the business landscape of Oncolytic Virus Therapies. The report provides compelling insights into the growth of the global and regional Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market along with important parameters that influence the growth of the market in both short term and long term.

The global oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 26.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. Oncolytic virus is a virus which infects and kills cancer cells and as these cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they release new infectious particles which destroy remaining tumor. Cancer mortality rate is 158.3 per 100,000 people per year. Estimated national expense for cancer in the U.S. was USD 150.8 billion in 2018. This cost is likely to increase as population ages and need for development of new effective therapies will fuel oncolytic virus therapies market growth. Governments in developing countries are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding different causes of cancer. Advancement in technology facilitates development of cost-effective therapies and pipeline projects, which is driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market. Various awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage people to opt for early diagnosis which will increase the patient pool of oncolytic virus therapy. However, there are some common side-effects of the therapy, which include chills, nausea, fatigue, fever, flu-like symptoms, and injection site pain. This hinders oncolytic virus therapies market revenue growth.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Oncolytic Virus Therapies market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., Amgen Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen, Inc., and ViroCure

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Virus Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses

Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses

Reovirus

Newcastle Disease Virus

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Solid Tumors

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Glioblastoma

Melanoma

Hematological Malignancies

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Myeloma

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Institute

