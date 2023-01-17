NCDOR Leaders will Volunteer Across the State during MLK Jr. Week

Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 17, 2023

Secretary of Revenue Ronald G. Penny and members of the leadership team of the N.C. Department of Revenue will do volunteer community service across the state to highlight Martin Luther King, Jr. Week, which is observed from Jan. 16 - 20. They will volunteer in Fayetteville, Raleigh, Durham, and Greensboro.

“Our goal is to honor the legacy of Dr. King by spotlighting the opportunities we have as citizens to serve our communities and help our neighbors in need,” said Secretary Penny.

MLK Jr. Week begins with the officially recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 16. NCDOR leaders will begin their volunteer work the following day:

Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity: volunteers will help a Habitat construction team frame a house in Elizabethtown.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Raleigh: volunteers will assemble food packages and deliver them to area residents.

Thursday, Jan. 19, Community Housing Solutions, Greensboro: volunteers will stain two access ramps to preserve and beautify the ramps for two homeowners with mobility challenges. These two ramps were built by volunteers and Community Housing Solutions in 2022.

Friday, Jan. 20, Durham Rescue Mission: volunteers will serve a meal to local residents and help with cleanup afterwards.

The agency leaders will use community service leave, which is available to permanent employees of the State of North Carolina. Agency employees use the leave to perform thousands of volunteer service hours each year. They help provide food, housing, access to medical care and many other vital services to their fellow North Carolinians.