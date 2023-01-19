THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “BHealthy App is the result of the vision set out by WHealthyfy – to build a digital platform that will bring every stakeholder on a singular fabric of a Tech Cloud of Apps, APIs & Digital Infrastructure for healthcare,” says Payal Bajaj, the company's founder, and CEO.

According to WHealthyfy, consultative & preventive care will become increasingly prominent and everyone who wants to take control of their health will need relevant information, consultations, diagnostics, medicines, and therapies and every healthcare provider including clinics, hospitals, labs, pharmacies & emergency care to be available in one place. WHealthyfy strongly believes that technology, brought together by the digitization of labs, doctors, clinics, hospitals, patients, pharmaceuticals, and other such entities will see wide adoption as ecosystems become disruptively digital.

BHealthy, an app by WHealthyfy, sets out with the mission to keep everyone healthy. Being healthy entails bettering everyone's health information management & organization, making it easier and simpler, and offering the entire spectrum of health services on one app, and that is the BHealthy App for you!

BHealthy is a marketplace that brings various healthcare service providers right from Doctors, Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Pharmacies, and Medicals & Wellness providers, including Physiotherapists, Yoga, and Mental Wellness, on a single mobile app to facilitate interactions with patients & amongst themselves. In the BHealthy App patients can do a doctor's discovery, book appointments, order tests/medicines, book emergency services, take wellness sessions, have private health interactions, and avail of teleconsultation among many other such services.

BHealthy offers digitalization of health records, integrated with ABHA, which is one of the fundamental features that sets us apart from the competition. The app stands out when it comes to offering a complete healthcare experience on a single app by bringing all providers and services together in its marketplace.

WHealthyfy already has its B2B Platform that is in use for more than 3 years and is now moving towards the Consumer launch of the App so that anyone who accesses our app has a service provider for their needs. Many Doctors, Clinics & Hospitals are already using our app and now with partnerships like Thyrocare, Healthians, 1mg, Helpnow, Dial 4242, and Medulance among others, BHealth App will offer a unified neo experience for the Health management of every individual and their families. BHealthy now has more than 100000+ medical Records, 4500+ consultation interactions, 1000+ diagnostic tests & medicine orders and the number of people who are being favourably influenced by our technologies and platforms is only rising with each passing day.