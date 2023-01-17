“Sandals” tells the stories of STG Policy Leader Fellows

"'Sandals' is a story or even better the sum of many stories that we brought to Florence, to the School of Transnational Governance, and to the current cohort of Policy Leader Fellows.” With this message, Carla and Zselyke kick off the first episode of ‘Sandals’. In short, crisp conversations, the two delve into the stories of the STG’s Policy Leader Fellows, exploring facets that go beyond what is written in their bios on the Institute's website.

“We were struck by the unexpected diversity of our cohort,” Carla and Zselyke point out. “We also understood that this cohort arrives from different, unusual places, and that none of our paths has so far been linear. Each one of us has been, and is, many.”

“Sandals” aims to raise awareness of the Policy Leader Fellows inside and outside the EUI. During a production period of more than one month, Carla and Zselyke met each of the 17 fellows to record the interviews. More will follow with the arrival of the newcomers at the beginning of the second semester, early 2023. The episodes will be broadcasted weekly on the STG Spotify channel and on the EUI radio station Radio Cavolo.

Remains only one question: Why “Sandals”? The name is an inside joke of the 2022-23 cohort. “But when we mentioned it to Prof Claudio Radaelli, he said ‘nice! It makes me think of people never standing still’”, explain Carla and Zselyke. “And this is what we are, people who walk a lot, and who walk light.”

Now it’s time to listen to the first episode. Subscribe to stay tuned!