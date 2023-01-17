MCE Systems Receives ADISA Certification for Its Cryptographic Wipe Capability

Technology provider to the telecommunications industry continues its path of customer assurance by verifying regulatory compliance through certification

MCE Systems Ltd. (MCE), the global leader in digital Device Lifecycle Management (dDLM), has received certification from ADISA (Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance), an international accreditation body specializing in information security and information technology asset sanitization.

ADISA independently tested and validated the capabilities of MCE cryptographic data sanitization solutions. ADISA accreditation for MCE is one of many prestigious assessments and certifications that reinforces MCE's credentials as the solutions provider of choice to meet telco-grade data security and privacy compliance standards in accordance with the CCPA, GDPR, and other legislations.

"The ADISA certification demonstrates our continued dedication to meeting the highest standards in data security," stated Yuval Blumenthal, CEO, and Co-Founder of MCE. "It provides additional assurance to mobile carriers, their customers, and other entities engaged in the device lifecycle value chain that our data erasure solutions satisfy the most stringent regulatory standards in the world and ensure end-to-end data protection. We are dedicated to providing the best data erasure solution to suit mobile operators' continuously changing data security needs."

In today's data protection environment trust is no longer enough. The ADISA certification plans provide independent validation of data sanitation and asset disposal. ADISA is proud that we are an evidence-based certification body and we spend much time in the field.

About MCE Systems:

MCE is the pioneer in digital-first mobile device lifecycle management (dDLM) for operators and their partners since 2005. MCE's industry-leading dDLM platform solutions mobilize operations, increase revenues, and decrease inefficiencies. Specific solutions range from device diagnostics and trade-in management with a price guarantee, to handling device returns. All are omnichannel-ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customer issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing, trade-in instead of repair). Over its more than 17 years of experience, MCE has become the trusted mobilizer of extraordinary customer experiences for Tier-1 operators and their partners.

Read more at www.mce.systems

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005301/en/