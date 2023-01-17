Mental health focus makes Boehringer Ingelheim stand out as Global Top Employer 2023

• Boehringer Ingelheim is one of 15 global Top Employers worldwide

• Outstanding employer benefits with emphasis on wellbeing, attractive work environment, and rewards and recognition

The Top Employers Institute awarded Boehringer Ingelheim for the third year in succession a "Global Top Employer", one of the world's 15 best employers. The certification also highlights the company's commitment to prioritizing mental health for employees.

Boehringer Ingelheim's employer offerings do particularly stand out in the dimensions of wellbeing, work environment, as well as rewards and recognition. The results reflect the company's holistic employee healthcare and wellbeing approach that, beyond its emphasis on mental health, integrates concepts of physical, social and financial health. Through dedicated programs and offers, its employees receive support that is relevant for them and their families. This includes a work environment of physical and emotional security, an inclusive way of working together creating a sense of belonging, mental health awareness initiatives and manager trainings, in-house psychologists and counsellors, focus on work-life-balance, opportunities for volunteering, and competitive pay and benefits.

"People are at the core of everything that our company does. The strong human dimension of our corporate culture implies a commitment to our people as individuals, not just as professionals. The Global Top Employers award acknowledges that," says Dr Sven Sommerlatte, Global Head of Human Resources at Boehringer Ingelheim. "By prioritizing our employees' mental health, we want to ensure that our colleagues feel empowered to ask for help and be able to rely on each other's support when in need."

Mental disorders affect one in eight people worldwide and mental health conditions can substantially impact all areas of life, including relationships with family and friends, the ability to participate in the community or work performance.1 While the need to take good care of physical health is well established, the awareness and means for taking appropriate care of mental health still receives significantly less attention. Boehringer Ingelheim strives to curb the stigma often experienced by people with mental health conditions as an employer and beyond. The research-driven company has a longstanding commitment to mental health research that could offer a more targeted approach to addressing and treating the underlying brain biology, also known as precision psychiatry.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been listed among the top employers in multiple countries and regions for the past nine years. This year, Boehringer Ingelheim will receive the award in 29 countries, as well as additional certifications in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and – ranked first – the Latin America regions.

Please click on the following link for ‘Notes to Editors' and ‘References':

https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/about-us/corporate-profile/global-top-employer-2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005538/en/