Global Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Report 2022: Service Provider Selection Process, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Service Provider Performance, Company Service Quality Profiles
Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking (14th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although the landscape for outsourcing clinical research changes with each passing year, the goal of our CRO benchmarking reports remains the same: to help sponsors make educated decisions and to help CROs understand how they stack up against competitors on brand positioning and performance metrics.
229 experienced decision-makers that select and work with Phase II/III service providers contributed to this year's report, representing 776 encounters between outsourcers and CROs. We analyze a variety of factors around CRO selection and share performance data for 31 providers on 21 key attributes, including budget factors, delivery factors, staff characteristics, and services.
Knowing which attributes are important for success and understanding the strength of various brands is one part of the puzzle - but how well are CROs actually performing against expectations?
The bulk of this report on CRO performance is designed to help sponsors determine which providers will deliver effectively and for CROs to benchmark their performance against the industry's quality standards. For sponsors, we are confident that this report will help you to make the right decision for your clinical development program.
And for CROs, with these insights, you can design marketing materials that effectively promote your company's service offerings.
What you will learn:
Sponsors:
- Learn which service providers your company should keep in mind for your clinical development programs by identifying how individual CROs have performed for your peers
- Better understand CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again
- Discover which Phase II/III-specific attributes motivate outsourcing selection, and evaluate verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance
CROs:
- Understand how recent customers have rated your company's performance across 21 key attributes
- Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition
- Read verbatim customer rationale for their satisfaction level with your company's performance
- Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Company Service Quality Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Number of Ratings per Company
Major Sections
Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Selection Attributes
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Budget Factors
- Delivery Factors
- Staff Characteristics
- Services
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Budget Factors
- Delivery Factors
- Staff Characteristics
- Services
- Customer Loyalty: 2022
- Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
- Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses
- Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
- Service Provider Reported Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Advanced Clinical
- Biorasi
- Clinipace
- Clintec
- Covance/Labcorp
- CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
- DCRI-Duke
- Eurofins (including bioskin)
- Frontage
- George Clinical
- ICON (including PRA)
- Innovaderm
- IQVIA
- Lambda
- Medpace
- MMS Holdings
- Novotech
- Ora
- Parexel
- Pharm-Olam International
- PharPoint
- PPD
- Precision for Medicine
- Premier Research
- PSI
- QPS
- Rho
- SGS Life Sciences
- Syneos Health (including Synteract)
- UBC
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
Demographics
- Company Size
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
About the Publisher
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i1y7s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900