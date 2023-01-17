North America Laboratory Animal Diets Market Report 2022: Growing Inclination Toward Customized Diet Plans for Laboratory Animals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Laboratory Animal Diets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Diet Type, Animal, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory animal diets market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,719.20 million in 2022 to US$ 2,304.19 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Rising Use of Mice Models in Virology and Infectious Disease Studies Boost North America Laboratory Animal Diets Market Growth

Mice models are essential tools for studying the pathogenesis of infectious diseases and for the preclinical evaluation of vaccines and therapies against various human pathogens. The use of genetically defined inbred mouse strains, humanized mice, and gene knockout mice has enabled the research community to study pathogens that cause diseases and explain the role of specific host genes in controlling or promoting diseases.

It also helps determine potential targets for the prevention or identification of treatments for various infectious agents. With the growing incidences of new infectious diseases, the animal model has become a vital tool for studying disease mechanisms and developing therapeutics. Mice with xenografted human immune systems have been used to study the pathogenesis of various infectious agents, including Plasmodium falciparum (malaria), Mycobacterium tuberculosis, dengue virus, and influenza virus. These models have been beneficial in studying HIV, which includes analyzing viral and host factors that promote viral replication and HIV interactions with the host's immune response.

They are also helpful as platforms for testing therapeutic approaches to control HIV infection. Mouse models are widely used for preclinical screening of vaccines/therapies because of their reproducibility, low cost, and ease of experimental manipulation. Over the past century, advancements in vaccines, antibiotics/antivirals, and infection control measures have significantly reduced the burden of infectious diseases across the region.

Market Overview

The rising need for animal models is due to the increased use of Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) technique. In addition, the development and introduction of personalized medicine products and services mainly emerged in the US market. Concerns regarding the adverse effects of certain drugs and the desire to increase patient participation in medical decisions have the potential to boost the acceptance of personalized medicine in the US.

Moreover, the Precision Medicine Initiative was introduced by the government in the US. Under this initiative, the government intends to increase knowledge related to cancer genetics and biology, discover more effective therapeutics for chronic disorders, and promote the use of precision medicine. Rapid developments in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering have witnessed an increasing inclination toward the clinical translation of breakthrough technologies. Various domesticated and companion animals are used in personalized medicine, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering studies.

North America Laboratory Animal Diets Market Segmentation

The North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented on the basis of diet type, animal, application, end user, and country.

Based on diet type, the North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented into standard diets, irradiated diets, and autoclavable diets. The standard diets segment is likely to register the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on animal, the North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented into mouse, cat, dog, rabbit, chicken, and others. The mouse segment is likely to register the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on application, the North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented into drug discovery and personalized medicines, regenerative medicines, pathology of infectious disease, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, and others. The drug discovery and personalized medicine segment is likely to register the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, research & academic institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is likely to register the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on country, the North America laboratory animal diets market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1719.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2304.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered North America

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Consumption of Personalized Medicines

Rising Usage of Mice Models in Virology and Infectious Disease

Market Restraints

High Cost of Laboratory Animal Diet due to Maintenance and Wastage

Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Humanized Mice Models

Future Trends

Growing Inclination Toward Customized Diet Plans for Laboratory Animals

