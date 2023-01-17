Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market is Expected to Gain USD 6.6 Billion with a growing CAGR of 10% by 2030, Size, Share, Recent Trends, Developments, and Growth Outlook

BRISTOL, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has just released its extensive report on the " Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market " which details the industry's past, present, and future in terms of both products and marketing. The objective of winning the Glycopeptide Antibiotics market report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Glycopeptide Antibiotics industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyzing the growth trends and future prospects. By keeping in mind the way people live, believe, and expend, market research analysis has been carried out to provide quality market insights. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Glycopeptide Antibiotics market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values are mentioned in the finest Glycopeptide Antibiotics report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the glycopeptide antibiotics market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of glycopeptide antibiotics market tends to be around 10% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 6.6 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Definition:

Glycopeptide antibiotics are the kind of antibiotic which obstructs bacterial cell wall formation by restricting peptidoglycan synthesis. They are widely used for the treatment of multi-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections and other enterococcal infections, which are unaffected to beta-lactams and other antibiotics . They are also used in cases where there is an allergy to beta-lactams.

Growing incidence of cancer and other infectious diseases are anticipated to increase the growth during the forecast period. The common glycopeptides that are currently used in clinical practice to treat enterococcal infections are teicoplanin and vancomycin. The growth of glycopeptide antibiotics market is increased by the growing cases of numerous infectious diseases and emerging launches in research and development activities that are conducted by many pharmaceuticals' companies.

The Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (U.K.)

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc (U.S.)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

Theravance Biopharma (U.S.)

Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The increase in the number of narcotic drugs which is delivered through retail pharmacies and the rise in the number of retail pharmacies in developing and developed countries create opportunities for market growth. Additionally, patients choose retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily available.

Higher Efficiency of Novel Drugs

The efficiency of several existing products is anticipated to result into increasing revenues due to doctor recommendations. For instance, BLEOMYCIN for injection USP is the mixture of cytotoxic glycopeptide antibiotics which is isolated from Streptomyces verticillus and is widely used for the treatment of testicular carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and various types of lymphomas.

Key Market Segments Covered in Glycopeptide Antibiotics Industry Research

By Drugs

By Indication

Skin and Structure Infection

Clostridioides Difficile Infection

By Route of Administration

By End-Users

By Distribution Channel

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising Cases of Cancer and Infectious Diseases

Growing cancer and other infectious diseases are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. For instance, according to the CDC reports U.S, 1,752,735 new cancer cases combined with 599,589 deaths were observed in 2019. Additionally, according to the records of Globocan 2020, U.K., around 457,960 new cases with 179,648 deaths were reported in 2020. As per the reports, the most common types of malignancies observed were breast, prostate cancer and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thus, this growing incidence is demanding higher rate of antibiotics and thus boosting the market growth.

Increased Collaborations and Acquisitions

Several collaborations associated with the glycopeptide antibiotics are increasing the market growth. For instance, AbbVie Inc got U.S. FDA approval for DALVANCE in July 2021 for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and other skin structure infections in pediatric patients since birth. Additionally, Sandoz International GmbH launched Daptomycin injection 500 mg, in the U.S. market in July 2020, for treating complicated skin and skin structure infections and numerous type of bloodstream infections. Thus, it boost the market growth.

Glycopeptide Antibiotics Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the glycopeptide antibiotics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominating the market because of the increasing occurrence of asthma, and severe pain and increased drug abuse.

Asia-Pacific is considered to grow over the coming years because of the attracting attention of major market players to establish many emerging economics with significant growth.

Table of Contents:

