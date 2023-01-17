Commercial Grain Mill Market Value is Expected to Increase from US$ 1,682.2 Million in 2023 to US$ 2,662.8 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest report, the worldwide commercial grain mill market is projected to cross a value of US$ 2,662.2 Million in 2033. Total commercial grain mill sales are slated to increase at 4.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



Increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products, growing usage of various types of flour in the thriving fast food industry, and rising consumer spending are some of the key factors driving the commercial grain mill market forward.

Commercial grain mills are equipment used to grind grains like wheat, barley, rye, etc. into flour on a large scale. These grain milling machines enable end users to quickly produce flour on large scales which is then used to make bread, pastries, and other baked goods.

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food is one of the key drivers expected to fuel growth in the commercial grain mill market. Similarly, growing preference for natural and organic products will generate high demand for equipment like commercial grain mills during the forecast period.

The hectic lifestyles of people have resulted in the need for convenient and healthy food options. People are spending large amounts on bakeries and fast foods to satisfy their appetites and fulfill their nutritional requirements. This in turn is generating huge demand for flour and consequently prompting companies to employ equipment like commercial grains mills.

Leading players are focusing on providing innovative products to cater to the growing end user demand. They are integrating novel technologies in their products to woo more and more customers.

The major opportunity for the players in the commercial grain mill market during the forecast period is the growing demand for organic and gluten-free products. On the other hand, the major challenge for the players in this market is to meet the rising expectations of consumers in terms of quality and variety.

Key Takeaways from the Commercial Grain Mill Market Study:

The commercial grain mill market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Based on type, flour mills segment holds the largest share of the global commercial grain mill market.

By application, bakery segment is expected to generate lucrative revenues throughout the forecast period.

The United States holds approximately 32.2% share of the worldwide commercial grain mill market.

Demand for commercial grain mills across China is anticipated to rise at 6.6% CAGR through 2033.

The United Kingdom commercial grain mill market is forecast to expand at 6.6% CAGR over the projection period.

India's commercial grain mill market is poised to grow at 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



Who is Winning?

Key players operating in the commercial grain mill market include Bühler AG, Satake Corporation, Alapala Machine Industry & Trade Inc., Groupe Danone, and General Mills Inc. These commercial grain mill manufacturers are employing various strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and investments in research and development to stay ahead of the competition.

Get Valuable Insights into Commercial Grain Mill Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the commercial grain mill market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for Commercial Grain Mill market based on type (flour mills, rice mills, corn mills), application (bakery, confectionery, animal feed), and sales channel (Online, Offline) across several regions.

Segmentation of Commercial Grain Mill Industry

By Type:

Flour Mills

Rice Mills

Corn Mills



By Application:

Bakery

Confectionery

Animal Feed



By Sales Channel:

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

RoW

