AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecasts to 2028
EarlySign, Microsoft, Flatiron, Path AI, Therapixel, Tempus, Paige AI, Inc, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, SkinVision and Cancer Center.ai among others, are some of the key players in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics market is expanding owing to factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the lack of qualified healthcare professionals, and the rising demand for AI in medical diagnosis to cut down on mistakes.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the component outlook, the software solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- EarlySign, Microsoft, Flatiron, Path AI, Therapixel, Tempus, Paige AI, Inc, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, SkinVision, and Cancer Center.ai among others, are some of the key players in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ai-for-early-cancer-diagnostics-market-3920
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Software Solutions
- Hardware
- Services
Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Brain Tumor
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospitals
- Surgical Centers
- Medical Institutes
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com