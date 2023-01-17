AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecasts to 2028

EarlySign, Microsoft, Flatiron, Path AI, Therapixel, Tempus, Paige AI, Inc, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, SkinVision and Cancer Center.ai among others, are some of the key players in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2023 to 2028.



The AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics market is expanding owing to factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the lack of qualified healthcare professionals, and the rising demand for AI in medical diagnosis to cut down on mistakes.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028

As per the component outlook, the software solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services



Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Brain Tumor

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Medical Institutes

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

