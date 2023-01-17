Mikra to Enter Mainstream Health Food Market with Functional Nutrition Bar Line

Research & development phase is complete; production will begin in spring 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) will expand into the health food and snacks product category. With the research & development phase complete, Mikra expects to begin production of nutritional bars in late spring 2023 with products available for purchase by consumers in the second half of the year.



The first foray for Mikra into health food and snacks will be a certified gluten-free, vegan, functional nutrition bar targeting intermittent fasters in need of a low glycemic index meal to break their fast and health-conscious individuals looking for a clean, substantial snack to maintain energy between meals.

Mikra’s debut in this mainstream vertical steps outside of the nutraceuticals category it is currently known for, expanding visibility and consumer targeting to reach a broader audience and grow its customer base in a variety of directions, maximizing potential for long term growth and overall brand resonance.

“This strategic expansion into health food and snacks continues our mission to open new opportunities in a large and growing market category,” said Mikra CEO and Lifeist COO Faraaz Jamal. “The global protein bar market was valued at $4.68 billion USD in 2022 with an expected growth of over 6% annually between now and 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights. Mikra's products generally cater to a niche audience, however, we have created this particular line to appeal to an exponentially larger consumer base, making it perfect for expanded distribution, both online and in brick & mortar locations.”

Added Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, “Mikra’s expansion into its second product category gives me great confidence that it is becoming the engine of growth for Lifeist that I know it can be. Along with growth of Mikra’s nutraceutical offerings, I’m looking forward to more meaningful contribution from Mikra toward Lifeist’s top and bottom-line goals this year.”

Each bar flavor from the line will be paired with a distinct desired effect by anchoring each recipe with an adaptogenic substance or compound. Adaptogens are mushrooms, herbs and other plants that, when consumed at optimal, compounded doses, can help the body better respond to stress, fatigue and anxiety, thus supporting overall well-being.

The Mikra product roadmap for nutritional bars includes plans for three total flavors paired with unique desired effects, with expansion timing to be determined based on demand. The bars will be available for sale at wearemikra.com and will be offered to Mikra’s existing partner, GNC. Other retailers interested in wholesale opportunities are encouraged to inquire at wholesale@wearemikra.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

lifeist.com

cannmart.com

roilty.co

australianvaporizers.com.au

wearemikra.com

