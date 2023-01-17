Cargill Expands Distribution Network in Canada with Blendtek Ingredients

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blendtek Ingredients Inc., a premier ingredient solutions and product development company, announces a strategic distribution agreement with Cargill to offer their world class portfolio of ingredients starting January 2023. This new partnership strengthens Cargill’s distribution network across Canada with Blendtek’s locally-stocked and customer-focused distribution capabilities.

Through this agreement, Blendtek will supply Cargill ingredients including starches and texturizing solutions, high stability oils and specialty fats, industry leading sweeteners, sugar reduction solutions, sustainably sourced traditional and artisanal chocolate, cocoa, and more.

In addition to distributing Cargill’s comprehensive portfolio, customers can tap into Blendtek’s expertise in product formulation and in-house blending capabilities to support continued product development and innovation.

“This relationship was created with customer-centricity at its foundation and provides Canadian food manufacturers with the opportunity to partner with Blendtek’s highly customer-focused and solution-oriented teams to keep up with rapidly changing market conditions,” said Rob Bianchin, Vice President, Blendtek Ingredients. “Partnering with Cargill, a trusted market leader recognized for its top tier ingredient portfolio and technical expertise, will support the continued expansion of our ingredient solutions and product development services.”

About Blendtek Ingredients Inc.

Blendtek is a premier ingredient solutions and product development company with a mission to challenge expectations and help fuel food innovation. From formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging, Blendtek works collaboratively with industry partners to develop products fueled for success. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to challenge traditional industry expectations by blending critical thinking and creativity with reliable service you can count on. To learn more, visit blendtek.com.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 160,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

