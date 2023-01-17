Merit Auctions Announces Headquarters Grand Opening in Fort Madison, Iowa

/EIN News/ -- FORT MADISON, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Auctions announces the grand opening of its new headquarters in Fort Madison, Iowa, as well as an office in Indiana. The auction and real estate brokerage company focuses on equipment and farmland in the Midwest and beyond.

The team is no stranger to the auction landscape, with over 100 combined years of experience among the accomplished team, which includes Jim Huff, Zach Hiner and John Probasco, among others.

"We are excited to bring our customers a top-tier auction experience with services including onsite support for setup, cleaning, picturing, loading out and more," said Zach Hiner, Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker. "We specialize in timed and virtual online auctions as well as live auctions. If you're considering an auction, please feel free to reach out so we can discuss our process and options."

Upcoming Merit auctions include the Ag-Pro Spring Equipment Auction, the James G. Milani Estate and the Allen Acres, Inc. Farm Equipment Auction, as well as other land and equipment sales. Merit is currently scheduling auctions throughout 2023. Visit MeritAuctions.com or call 833-273-9300 to learn more.

About Merit Auctions: Merit Auctions has current offices in Iowa and Indiana and the ability to travel nationwide. They offer onsite support for setup, cleaning, picturing, loading out & more. Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/meritauctions, Twitter: @Merit_Auctions, Instagram: @MeritAuctions, website: www.MeritAuctions.com.

