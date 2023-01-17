Bob Nelson Appointed as President of WAV

Under Nelson's leadership, WAV will continue to focus on delivering the highest quality products and services to bridge the digital divide while also pursuing new opportunities for growth and expansion.

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAV, the full-service distributor of wireless, networking and fiber equipment, today announced the appointment of Bob Nelson as President of the company.

Bob Nelson brings a wealth of expertise to the role with over 26 years in technology sales, leadership and executive positions. Bob has a proven track record of driving business growth and innovation, and he is well-respected in the industry for his strategic vision and ability to assemble and grow strong teams. Bob joined WAV in 2014 and has served as WAV's Chief Operating Officer since 2017.

"We are thrilled to have Bob Nelson as our President," says WAV CEO Norm Dumbroff. "In the last eight years, Bob has demonstrated that his experience and leadership skills are invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as a company."

Under Nelson's leadership, WAV will continue to focus on delivering the highest quality products and services to bridge the digital divide, while also pursuing new opportunities for growth and expansion.

"I am honored to be promoted to President for WAV at such an exciting time in the company's history," says Nelson. "We've seen tremendous growth and I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to take the business to new heights and deliver value to our customers."

Please join us in welcoming Bob Nelson to his new role.

