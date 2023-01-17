Arhaus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to review its financial and operational results and answer questions from the investment community.

Investors will be able to access the press release and conference call webcast on the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

Details for the conference call follow:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To listen via the internet:

The call will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.arhaus.com.

To listen via telephone:

The dial-in number for the call within the U.S. is (877) 407-3982, and from outside the U.S. is +1 (201) 493-6780. The conference ID is 13735043.

Replay:

A replay of the conference call will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of the website, http://ir.arhaus.com, or at (844) 512-2921 / +1 (412) 317-6671, conference ID: 13735043. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast replay will remain available for twelve months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With over 80 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Wendy Watson

SVP, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700 x3409

invest@arhaus.com