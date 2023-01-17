Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends
/EIN News/ -- TYSONS, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE:PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for its 2022 cash distributions on its common stock.
The distributions, totaling $0.28 per share, were paid as follows: $0.01 on April 15, 2022; $0.01 on July 15, 2022; $0.01 on October 17, 2022; and $0.25 on January 17, 2023.
For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2022, totaling $0.28 per share, are classified as $0.28 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.
The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2022 dividends:
2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Dividend per Share
|Total ordinary dividends (box 1a)
|Total capital gain distr. (box 2a)
|Section 199A dividends (box 5)
|March 31, 2022
|April 15, 2022
|$0.01
|$0.00
|$0.01
|$0.00
|June 30, 2022
|July 15, 2022
|$0.01
|$0.00
|$0.01
|$0.00
|September 30, 2022
|October 17, 2022
|$0.01
|$0.00
|$0.01
|$0.00
|December 30, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|$0.25
|$0.00
|$0.25
|$0.00
|Totals
|$0.28
|$0.00
|$0.28
|$0.00
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 47 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 30,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.
