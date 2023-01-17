Hand Tools Market to Exceed US$ 14,991.73 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hand tools market value was US$ 11,246.46 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 14,991.73 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hand-tools-market
In a variety of industries, hand tools help for domestic and commercial purposes. However, if used carelessly, these tools can result in serious injuries. Therefore, it's vital to pay attention to hand tool safety to prevent mishaps.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising adoption of multi-utility tools
Due to its many uses and strong demand in major building projects where numerous tools are needed, hand tools are one of the most versatile hand tools available. Construction workers are helped with hand equipment, including multipurpose hammer knives, pliers, and all-in-one tool packages. Powerful hand tools that are incredibly versatile may complete different tasks to fulfill the necessary industrial requirements. Additionally, tool manufacturers are improving their hand tool products to match the accuracy needs of fixing these gadgets as electronic devices get smaller.
The growth in new infrastructure and commercial projects, and prospects
The demand for hand tools is likely to increase as the number of building projects globally rises, owing to the expansion of smart city projects. These projects need a range of hand tools since they involve several workers splitting their time between various tasks.
Individual construction workers are typically required to provide their own tools and equipment and also purchase hand tools. Plumbing contractors are thought to spend between US$5,000 and US$6,000 annually on hand tools. Construction activities in rural areas also experience high demand for high-quality goods and equipment.
Need for regular maintenance of hand tools and shortage of labor
One of the main causes of work delays and decreased profitability on a construction site is equipment and tool malfunction. In order to ensure that hand tools are used to their full potential, regular maintenance is necessary. Additionally, a lack of manpower on construction sites may have a detrimental effect on the market.
Increasing adoption of DIY culture among people
In recent years, increased discretionary expenditure has accelerated the uptake of DIY projects in urban areas. More and more people are doing little repairs, maintenance hacks, and other beautification projects on their own with hand tools. The DIY culture, with its propensity for high-risk and fun participation, has been recognized as an innovative educational shift. Millions of DIY instructions are available on Instagram and YouTube, covering everything from fixing leaky faucets to remodeling entire homes.
Study of COVID-19
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for hand tools in the commercial sector has constantly increased. Due to consistent demand from professional end users, the industry has experienced significant growth in recent years. Professional consumers, such as building contractors, are more willing than homeowners to pay more for high-quality products and have a tendency to replace their tools more frequently. As a result, professional sales dominate the hand tool sector. All end-use sectors use hand tool products, which are mainly untouched by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation Summary
In terms of Type
In 2021, the screwdrivers segment had a significant share of 10% in the global hand tool industry and will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022 -2030. The segment's expansion is due to the consumer electronics market's recent explosive growth. The screwdrivers segment is also likely to benefit from the growing number of small- and medium-sized screwdriver producers. Additionally, the rising DIY (do it yourself) culture among people who fix and upgrade their own tools, homes, and appliances has increased the demand for screwdrivers. Technological developments will likely lead to new growth potential for electric screwdrivers.
Based on the Distribution Channels
In 2021, the offline segment dominated the overall hand tool industry with a share of 65%. Contrarily, the online segment will project a growth rate of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Dealers, suppliers, wholesalers, and distributors are some of the most important players in this market. Customers prefer to make their purchases offline, such as at hardware and machinery stores, where they can inspect the goods in person, assess their quality, and compare them to other purchases. Online sales are growing in both developed and developing nations like North America and Europe. E-commerce platforms have had a considerable impact on product prices and market structure in the retail distribution industry in recent years, and this trend is anticipated to continue.
On the basis of End-Users
In 2021, the industrial segment accounted for a share of 45% of the global industry. Due to expanding disposable incomes and consumer preferences for leisure and recreation, the residential market is also anticipated to present potential growth opportunities. Easy access to several tools on e-commerce platforms also contributes to increased demand from DIY end users. Big brands enjoy tremendous reach in sectors including automotive manufacture and assembly, aerospace, and construction due to their strong brand identities.
Regional Summary
North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the rising usage of hand tools in DIY and domestic applications. The move toward independent services is being fueled by the region's rising labor costs, which is assisting with market expansion. The rising house age in the U.S., which is producing a boom in home remodeling and renovation operations further drives the regional market growth.
Due to increasing urban development and investment in infrastructure projects, the APAC region will grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for hand tools and accessories has also increased owing to China's expanding industrialization operations. In order to meet the growing demand, has prompted manufacturers to build production facilities across the nation. Low labor and material costs in China encourage businesses to locate their manufacturing operations there as well. The nation is home to many small producers who export hand tools to other Asian countries. Additionally, the domestic demand for hand tools is fueled by the nation's well-established industries, including aerospace, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and medical products.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/hand-tools-market
Prominent Players
The reputed competitors in the global hand tools market are:
Apex Tool Group
Stanley Black and Decker
Wera Tools
Robert Bosch GmbH
KS Tools Werkzeuge und Maschinen GmbH
MISUMI Group Inc
Gedore GmbH
Snap-On Inc
Sathlwille Tools
KNIPEX Group
Milwaukee Tool Corporation
Emil Lux GmbH & Co. KG
Klein Tools
Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG
Fluke Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global hand tools market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Type
Wrenches
Chisels
Hammers
Hand Saws
Axes
Pry Bars
Staple Guns
Hand Files
Vise
Anvils
Scissors
C-Clamps
Crowbars
Hand Planer
Mallet
Screwdrivers
Pliers
Measurement Tape
Level
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
o eMarketplaces
o Brand Website
Offline
o Supermarket/ Hypermarket
o Hardware Stores
By End User
Industrial
o Metalworks
o Electrical
o Woodworking and Carpentry
o Welding
o Manufacturing
o Automotive
Professional
Residential/DIY
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Asia Pacific
China
Taiwan
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/hand-tools-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn