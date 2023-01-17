Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market size is estimated to reach US$9.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ductile Iron Pipes Market is a pipe made from casting iron and is commonly used for potable water transmission, irrigation,are driving the growth market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The inner lining of pipe is coated with cement mortar or polyurethane to prevent it from corrosion. Factors like growing investments to improve water infrastructure, high consumption of potable water and growing desalination plant projects are driving the growth of global Ductile Iron Pipes Market . However, availability of substitutes like PVC pipeswhich can hamper the growth of global ductile iron pipes industry.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ductile Iron Pipes Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global ductile iron pipes industry, as the region consists of major economies like China, India, Japan and Australia which are undertaking various water infrastructure projects.

2. Growing number of desalination plants projects in gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will provide growth opportunities for global ductile iron pipes industry.

3. Economic progress and growing pressure to advance sanitation in urban areas are leading governments to start water and wastewater management projects, which will lead to more usage of ductile iron pipes.

Segmental Analysis:

1. DN 300-700 held a significant share in global ductile iron pipes market in 2021, with a share of over 27%. These pipes have high alumina cement mortar lining which enables them to withstand operating conditions that are highly acidic. Hence, such pipes are used for potable water distribution, waste water and sewage treatment plant.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global ductile iron pipes market in 2021, with a share of over 32%. The region consists of major economies like China and India which have high number of water treatment plants, and the economies are investing in their water infrastructure.

Open-Cut method held a significant share in global ductile iron pipes market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. This method compared to other methods is less expensive and the damages incurred on pipes can be easily repaired. Hence such method is widely used in sewage treatment plant for installation of sewer lines. The growing number of waste water treatment plants has positively impacted the usage of ductile iron pipes.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ductile Iron Pipes Industry are -

1. Jindal SAW Ltd.

2. TATA Metaliks

3. McWane Inc.

4. Construtec Duktil

5. American Cast Iron Pipe Company

