Mango Puree Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Massive congeniality regarding mango products around the globe is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Mango Puree Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mango Puree Market size is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Mango Puree can be delineated as a thick paste that is prepared from pulverizing mango pulps, and then sieving them following exclusion of seed and covering. Mango Puree falls under the category of natural flavors as it derives its aroma naturally from mango. It is rich in vitamins (A, E), and also exhibits nutrients like Selenium which extend fortification from several heart-associated maladies. Therefore, it is widely used in several infant foods, and drinks. On another hand, it also finds a place as an important ingredient in the kitchens of innumerable commercial food providers for the preparation of frequent unique dishes and desserts such as flavored yogurts. As there is an elevation in demand for flavored beverages and confectionery items mango puree is emerging as a really important flavoring agent. Broadening demand for products fabricated from puree is a significant factor set to drive the growth of the Mango Puree Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mango Puree Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Mango Puree Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

3. However, the carbohydrate-rich nature of mango puree is considered inimical for people trying to lose weight and is said to reduce market growth.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mango Puree Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Mango Puree Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging : The Mango Puree Market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into Polyethylene terephthalate containers and bottles, Jars, Glass bottles, Cans, and Pouches.

Mango Puree Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Mango Puree Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Direct channels, Indirect channels (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online platforms, Retail stores).

Mango Puree Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Mango Puree Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mango Puree Industry are -

1. Galla Foods

2. Mother India Farms

3. Tree Top Inc.

4. Dohler

5. Kiril Mischeff

