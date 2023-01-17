Autologous Cell Therapy Market worth USD 26.1 Bn. by 2029 Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities, Growth Hubs, Return on Investments

Autologous Cell Therapy Market size was valued at USD 5.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total Autologous Cell Therapy revenue is expected to grow by 21.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 26.1 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Maximize Market Research, the Autologous Cell Therapy Market worth USD 26.1 Billion by 2029, growing at a 21.5% CAGR. The market is growing thanks to Government support and initiatives.



Autologous Cell Therapy Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research report makes extensive use of both primary and secondary data sources. Government policy, the market environment, the competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industries are all investigated during the research process , as are market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. To provide final quantitative and qualitative data, all conceivable factors influencing the markets included in this research study were considered, thoroughly examined, validated through primary research, and evaluated.

For top-level markets and sub-segments, the impact of inflation, economic downturns, changes in regulations and policies, and other variables is considered. In addition to this data, the report includes extensive inputs and analysis. Bottom-up approaches were used to calculate the market size and examine global market trends. Data were gathered from a large sample using both primary and secondary research techniques in order to draw accurate conclusions. Surveys, questionnaire distribution, and phone interviews with business owners, marketing specialists, market leaders, and industry experts were the primary methods used. Secondary data was painstakingly compiled from a carefully selected set of sources to ensure the accuracy of the conclusions. In addition to white papers and annual reports, there are paid databases, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, product manufacturer and supplier releases, official databases of numerous organizations, and government websites. PESTLE analysis was used to understand various market factors, whereas SWOT analysis was used to understand major corporations' strengths and weaknesses. As a result, the report goes into great detail about the Autologous Cell Therapy Market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/171125

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Overview

Autologous cell therapy (ACT) is a novel therapeutic intervention in which a person's cells are cultured and maintained outside of the body before being reintroduced into the donor. Reduced risks from systemic immunological reactions, bio-incompatibility, and disease transmission associated with grafts or cells not cultivated from the individual are among the advantages of this approach. This therapy has previously been used to bioengineer skin substitutes, aid wound healing, combat chronic inflammation , treat burns and pressure ulcers, and improve postoperative healing. Over the last decade, there has been a steady increase in studies of cell therapies for clinical use, with approximately 47 industry-sponsored clinical trials using autologous cells in pivotal or late stages. Autologous cell therapies entail removing a cell sample from a patient, manipulating the cells, and then reinserting them back into the patient. Tissue repair therapies have been shown to help in a variety of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, liver disease, diabetes , neurodegenerative disorders, bone repair, and spinal cord injuries . These factors are propelling the autologous cell therapy market forward.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Chronic diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, blood disorders, and others are becoming more common. The growing number of people suffering from chronic diseases is also fueling the growth of the autologous cell therapy market. The MMR estimated the incidence of 38 cancers in 185 countries, with an estimated 19,292,789 new cancer cases diagnosed globally in 2020. Males accounted for 10,068,305 of all cancer cases diagnosed, while females accounted for 9,229,484 cases. Male cancer cases were projected to total 15,589,096 by 2040, while female cancer cases were projected to total 13,310,846.

The rising prevalence of cancer in the world's population is expected to drive market growth. Common chronic blood disorders include anemia, bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and blood clots, and blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's May 2022 update, approximately 100,000 Americans have sickle cell disease (SCD). It affects approximately one out of every 365 Black or African American births. The most effective way to save a patient's life who has a blood cell disorder is to provide effective treatment . Other factors, such as ongoing drug development for new applications, are also critical in propelling the autologous cell therapy market forward and are expected to further propel the autologous cell therapy market's growth. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of clinical trials and an increase in the global adoption of cell therapies.

Government initiatives for cell therapy technology advancement and R&D were 46% in 2021 and 52% in 2021, propelling the autologous cell therapy market forward. Furthermore, on April 1, 2022, the FDA approved autologous anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, such as Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, for the treatment of adults with large B-cell lymphoma. The Food and Drug Administration approved brexucabtagene autoleucel (FDA). For the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma in 2020. These approvals broaden the autologous cell therapy market. Furthermore, these autologous cell therapy approvals boost market growth. The search for new treatments was prompted by slowly progressive and degenerative neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In recent years, research for these diseases has shifted toward transplant therapy, as well as autologous cell therapy, which is emerging to alleviate symptoms and even reverse disease progression. As a result, technological advancements for decentralizing autologous cell therapy manufacturing are expected to benefit the autologous cell therapy market forecast significantly.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/171125

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Regional Insights

North America held 41.9% of total revenue in the autologous cell therapy market in 2021. Because most of the major market players, such as BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb, are present, the market in this region is highly competitive. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, numerous immunological benefits, and a lower risk of autologous cell therapy rejection have created new opportunities for the autologous cell therapy market.

Market Size in 2021 USD 5.5 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 26.1 Bn. CAGR 21.5 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 201 No. of Tables 107 No. of Charts and Figures 102 Segment Covered Source, Application, End-use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By Source

Bone Marrow

Epidermis

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Haematopoietic Stem Cells

Chondrocytes

Others

By Application

Cancer

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Orthopedics

Wound Healing

Others



By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Academics & Research

Others

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/171125

Autologous Cell Therapy Market Key Competitors:

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (US)

Opexa Therapeutics (US)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (US)

U.S. Stem Cell Inc (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Bristol Myers Squibb (US)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Vericel Corporation (US)

Catalent, Inc (US)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc (US)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L (Italy)

Pharmicell Co. Inc (Korea)

Tego Science (South Korea)

Autolus therapeutics (UK)

Bio Elpida (France)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd (Japan)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

Regeneus Ltd. (Australia)

Key questions answered in the Autologous Cell Therapy Market are:

What is Autologous Cell Therapy?

Who are the European Autologous Cell Therapy market leaders?

How does competition differ in the Autologous Cell Therapy industry between developed and emerging economies?

Who are the top ten market participants in Autologous Cell Therapy?

What factors are influencing the Autologous Cell Therapy Market's growth?

Who are the market leaders in Autologous Cell Therapy in India, China, Japan, and South Korea?

Who controlled the majority of the Autologous Cell Therapy Market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific Autologous Cell Therapy Market?

What will be the Autologous Cell Therapy Market's growth rate during the forecast period?

Who are the market leaders in Autologous Cell Therapy in the United States and Canada?

Purchase Report:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=171125&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Statistics, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Industry Growth, Trend, Share, and Forecast to 2029

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, Application, End-use and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Players and Other Prominent Vendors

Maximize Market Research a leading research firm in Healthcare Domain, has also published the following reports:

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.1 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the Increasing SCD prevalence.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 18.46 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.3 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the High adoption of Biomarkers in Diagnosis and Drug Development.

T-cell Therapy Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 32.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.8 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by rapid research and innovations and increased investments.

Cell Culture Market -The market size is expected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.3 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the prevalence and growing resistance of diseases and increasing research and development in the field of cell culture.

Cell Dissociation Market -The market size is expected to reach 820 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 19 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by growth in biopharmaceutical market, increasing investments and research and development.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact us for a more detailed view at: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 429.5041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656