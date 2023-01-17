Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,829 in the last 365 days.

EMU Banking And Finance Department Students’ Day Of Honour

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Business and Economics Faculty, Banking and Finance Department organized a onour and high honor ceremony for its top students of 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester. Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Banking and Finance Department Chair Prof. Dr. Nesrin Özataç congratulated all the students who were awarded with honur and high honour certificates. Business and Economics Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Prof. Dr. Özataç and faculty members presented the certificates to the succesfull students. The ceremony ended with a photo shoot.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Banking And Finance Department Students’ Day Of Honour

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.