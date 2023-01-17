EMU Banking And Finance Department Students’ Day Of Honour

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Business and Economics Faculty, Banking and Finance Department organized a onour and high honor ceremony for its top students of 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester. Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Banking and Finance Department Chair Prof. Dr. Nesrin Özataç congratulated all the students who were awarded with honur and high honour certificates. Business and Economics Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, Prof. Dr. Özataç and faculty members presented the certificates to the succesfull students. The ceremony ended with a photo shoot.