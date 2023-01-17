MPS Law Acquires Chicago-Based Kaplan Saunders Valente & Beninati LLP

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC (MPS Law) has acquired general business practice law firm Kaplan Saunders Valente & Beninati LLP (KSVB), effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The move will bolster MPS Law's commercial real estate, lending, and mergers and acquisitions practice, while adding depth to the firm's existing expertise in trusts and estates and commercial litigation practices. It also expands the firm's list of practice areas to include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) litigation and counseling, employment law and equipment leasing.

As part of the acquisition, five KSVB attorneys will join the MPS team:

Charles A. Valente, Partner

Heather Kuhn O'Toole, Partner

Frederick M. Kaplan, Partner

Francis A. Beninati, Partner

Richard Demarest Yant, Partner

Founded in 1993, KSVB took great pride in bringing creative, thoughtful, and business-oriented solutions to legal problems in commercial real estate, finance, business transactions, commercial litigation, Americans with Disabilities Act advice, counseling, and litigation, and trusts and estates. KSVB attorneys have worked with their MPS counterparts on numerous projects over several years, and leadership from both firms felt the time was right to join forces.

"We know we are joining a firm of truly excellent lawyers, with sophisticated, top-tier practices, a very similar philosophy to ours when it comes to the delivery of legal services, and an outstanding reputation," Kaplan said. "All things considered, it's simply a great fit for our attorneys and clients."

Founded in 1996, MPS Law maintains offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with a topflight team of attorneys working in over a dozen select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, and corporate law. It remains one of the Chicago area's more diversified business-to-business law firms as it continues to attract and support the most talented attorneys in select practice areas.

"From the outset, we recognized the synergies and shared client opportunities MPS has with Kaplan Saunders, and we're excited about the experience and expertise they bring to the table in a variety of practice areas," said William J. Mitchell, managing partner of MPS. "These are very accomplished attorneys who complement our existing team to an exceptional degree."

