Forecyte Bio's Grand Opening of the CGMP Facility in Maryland

Forecyte Bio, CGT CDMO leader, officially opened its cGMP production suites for plasmid DNA, viral vector and cell therapy productions.

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forecyte Bio, a new global leader in cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing, officially opened its 17,000 square feet, state-of-the-art GMP facility on Jan. 6, 2023. Maryland Commerce officials, State delegates, Partners, Vendors, and cell and gene therapy colleagues from the region attended the opening ceremony. 

"We are very proud to be able to complete the cGMP facility with such speed and quality," said Dr. Yujian You, the General Manager of Forecyte Bio USA, "This great milestone is just the beginning for Forecyte. We will partner with cell and gene therapy developers to offer our 4x4TM CGT CDMO services to accelerate their product development with speed, agility, and quality from concept to patients." 

The new cGMP production facility consists of individual cleanroom suites for plasmid DNA, viral vectors and cell therapies, as well as laboratory space for process development and quality control testing. They are equipped with state-of-the-art bioreactors and purification apparatus such as XDR-200 and AKTA Ready. They are ready to support your programs to accelerate patients' access to cell and gene therapies. 

About Forecyte Bio

Forecyte Bio is a CDMO company founded in 2021 to service the rapidly growing CGT industry. Built on decades of experience and expertise from its core technical team on CGT CMC processes, Forecyte Bio offers a 4x4TM holistic service package to accelerate clients' projects, covering 4 technology platforms (plasmid, viral vector (including AAV, AdV, LVV, RV), cell therapy, and RNA) at 4 developmental stages (R&D, PD/AD, GMP, and regulatory filing). Its GMP capacities are available from both Frederick MD and Shanghai China.

Contact Information:
Yujian You
General Manager, Forecyte Bio USA
yujian.you@forecytebio.com
215-589-3593

Image 1: Forecyte CGMP Facility Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting


Ribbon cutting ceremony with Maryland Commerce, Delegates, and Forecyte Bio employees



