Quest Software Announces General Availability of SharePlex 11, Enabling Database Migrations within Snowflake Environments

Database replication software enables interoperability for dynamic data movement and management across complex IT environments

Expands support for cloud adoption via PostgreSQL and Snowflake to maximize investment while preserving data



Enhancements help businesses future-proof for multi-cloud database management by avoiding vendor lock-in

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of SharePlex 11 to support mission-critical database integration, replication and resiliency across popular PostgreSQL and Snowflake platforms.

Available now, the new release of the platform offers businesses support for interoperability, data migration and data protection. These features help businesses to modernize their data infrastructure while ensuring high performance, keeping data in sync and maintaining peak operational performance.

“As enterprises expand to new databases and developer platforms, including Snowflake and PostgreSQL, it is our top priority to enable the creation of strong, enterprise-grade architectures for our customers, allowing businesses to use their data in new ways to help them achieve tangible outcomes,” said Bharath Vasudevan, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Quest ISM.

SharePlex 11 key features include:

Oracle and PostgreSQL active-active replication, with data replication conflict resolution to ensure interoperability, high data availability and horizontal scaling

The ability to move data from Oracle and PostgreSQL to new cloud-based targets like Snowflake, Kafka and SQL Server for real-time analytics and integration

Built-in automation to repair data pipelines and conflicts to ensure data remains in sync across IT environments



“We’re proud to build on our legacy of providing data replication services for the last two decades, helping businesses expand what’s possible with their data architecture as their needs change,” said Rick Schiller, Senior Product Manager for SharePlex. “With active-active replication and easy integration with existing IT infrastructure, SharePlex 11 makes data operations and accessibility more adaptable than ever.”

For more information on SharePlex for PostgreSQL, please visit our SharePlex page and our fact sheet about how SharePlex 11 supports database architecture and integration.

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Holtzman

Highwire Public Relations

quest@highwirepr.com