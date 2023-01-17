Underwear Market by 2028 | Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Situation

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underwear Market Value and CAGR

The Underwear market size was valued at USD 37.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Underwear is a necessity in most parts of the world, with women and men wearing them, respectively. There are many types of underwear on the market, and each has its own purpose. T-shirt underwear is designed to be worn under regular clothing. It is made from a stretchy material that allows it to fit comfortably and provide coverage for the privates. This type of underwear is popular among athletes who need extra coverage while working out.



Underwear Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The rising popularity of sports and fitness, as well as the increasing preference for comfortable undergarments are some of the key growth drivers of the underwear market. This growth is mainly propelled by increasing population and rising rates of obesity worldwide. In addition, the rising demand for comfortable undergarments among women and girls is also contributing to this market growth. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global underwear market throughout the forecast period. China, India, and Southeast Asia are projected to be the fastest-growing regions in the global underwear market.

However, there are also potential risks associated with this market, including increased competition from low-cost alternatives and a lack of awareness about health benefits of underwear use.



Underwear Market Keyplayers

Some of the leading players in this market are Kimberly Clark, Essence, First Quality, Domtar, Hengan Group, and Medline.

Underwear Market Segmentations



By Product Underwear Market has been segmented into:

• Bra

• Underpants

• Model Body Underwear

• Waistcoat

• Other

By Application Underwear Market has been segmented into:

• Adult Men

• Adult Woman

• Boy

• Girl



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Underwear Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Underwear Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Underwear Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Underwear Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Underwear Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL UNDERWEAR MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Underwear Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Underwear Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL UNDERWEAR MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Underwear Market

5. GLOBAL UNDERWEAR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Underwear Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Underwear Market - By Product

5.3.1. Underwear Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Underwear Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Underwear Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Underwear Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL UNDERWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Underwear Market - By Application

6.2.1. Underwear Market - Application 1

6.2.2. Underwear Market - Application 2

6.2.3. Underwear Market - Application 3

6.2.4. Underwear Market - Application 4

Toc Continue………………………..



