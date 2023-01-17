Plant Based Dairy Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Based Dairy Market Value and CAGR

Plant Based Dairy Market is excepted to grow US$ 12.4 billion and are predicted to reach US$ 34.9 billion by the end of 2033. The market forecasted to exhibit rapid expansion at a CAGR of 10.9% over the next ten years.

The plant-based dairy market is growing rapidly. Consumers are looking for more compassionate foods and sustainable practices. Plant milk is a non-dairy beverage made from a water-based plant extract for flavoring and aroma. Plant milk is consumed as an alternative to milk and often provides a creamy mouthfeel. There are about 17 different types of plant milk; almond, oat, soy, and coconut are the most popular worldwide. The plant-based dairy market are a number of reasons for this. For one, the demand for environmentally friendly products is on the rise, and consumers are increasingly looking for alternatives to meat products.



Plant Based Dairy Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth is due to factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of plant-based milk, rising popularity of vegan and vegetarian diets, and growing preference for healthy foods. However, there are also some challenges that will affect the market growth. These include challenges in terms of market penetration and product differentiation, as well as regulatory hurdles.

One of the key drivers of the plant-based dairy market is increasing awareness about its health benefits. This is mainly due to mounting evidence that links diet with various chronic diseases, such as obesity and heart disease. Additionally, consumers are increasingly looking for dairy alternatives that are healthier for them and their families. Another driver of the market growth is the growing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets.

Some challenges that will affect the market growth include challenges in terms of market penetration and product differentiation. Currently, there is not a large variety of plant-based dairy products available on the market, which limits consumer choice. Additionally, some people find it difficult to substitute regular milk



Plant Based Dairy Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in the plant-based dairy market are Danone SA, Lactalis, Arla Foods, Chobani, General Mills, Saputo, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, Bel Group, Muller, and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



Plant Based Dairy Market Segmentations

By Type Plant-Based Dairy Market has been segmented into:

• Almond

• Soy

• Coconut

• Rice

By Formulation Plant-Based Dairy Market has been segmented into:

• Sweetened

• Unsweetened

By Packaging Plant-Based Dairy Market has been segmented into:

• Carton Packaging

• Bottles

• Pouches



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Type

2.3.1. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by Type: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market, by End-User

2.5.1. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by End-User: 2020 VS 2028

2.6. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market, by Sales Channel

2.6.1. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL PLANT-BASED DAIRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Plant-Based Dairy Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL PLANT-BASED DAIRY MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

5. GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Thermoplastic Composites Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Plant-Based Dairy Market - By Type

5.3.1. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Type 1

5.3.2. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Type 2

5.3.3. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Type 3

5.3.4. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Type 4

6. GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Plant-Based Dairy Market - By Application

6.2.1. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Formulation 1

6.2.2. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Formulation 2

6.2.3. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Formulation 3

6.2.4. Plant-Based Dairy Market - Formulation 4

7. GLOBAL THERMOPLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Findings for Plant-Based Dairy Market - By End-User

7.2.1. Plant-Based Dairy Market – Packaging 1

7.2.2. Plant-Based Dairy Market – Packaging 2

7.2.3. Plant-Based Dairy Market – Packaging 3

7.2.4. Plant-Based Dairy Market – Packaging 4

Toc Continue………………………..



