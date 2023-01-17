Men’s Underwear Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Key players in the men’s underwear market include Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Hansebrands Inc., and Jockey International Inc.

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men’s Underwear Market Value and CAGR

Men’s underwear market was valued at USD 30.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach the value of USD 50.67 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.

The market for men’s underwear is huge, with many different types and sizes available. The market is also highly competitive, with a number of key players vying for a share of it.

In recent years, there has been a shift in the men’s underwear market towards comfort and modernity. This is evident from the increased focus on briefs and compression garments, which are seen as more natural and comfortable. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for underwear designed specifically to support male anatomy.



Men’s Underwear Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for intimates among men, as well as the increasing popularity of athleisure wear among women. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness about better health and fitness for both men and women, as well as growing demand for comfortable underwear that does not show too much skin.

However, the market is also subject to risks such as increased taxes on intimate apparel in some countries, which could dampen demand. Additionally, condom shortages have been observed in certain regions owing to public health concerns over HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.



Men’s Underwear Market Key players

Key players in the men’s underwear market include Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Hansebrands Inc., and Jockey International Inc.



Men’s Underwear Market Segmentations

By Product Men’s Underwear Market has been segmented into:

• Briefs

• Boxer Brief

• Trunks

• Boxers

• Others

By Fabric Types Men’s Underwear Market has been segmented into:

• Cotton

• Polyester

• Modal

• Nylon

• Others



Reasons Why You Should Buy This Report

• The Men’s Underwear Market report is a compilation of data from different sources and has been put together in a way that makes it easy for the reader to understand.

• It covers a wide range of topics, including Men’s Underwear Market current trends, market size, and forecasted growth.

• The Men’s Underwear Market report provides valuable insights that can help you make informed decisions about your business. The data is accurate and up-to-date, so you can trust the information presented.

• This Men’s Underwear Market report is an excellent resource for business owners who are looking to gain an understanding of the market landscape and potential opportunities.

• It will help you identify growth sectors and predict future trends of Men’s Underwear Market



Check out the detailed TOC, Tables, and Figures with Charts for exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details - https://douglasinsights.com/men-s-underwear-market



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Men’s Underwear Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Men’s Underwear Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Men’s Underwear Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Men’s Underwear Market, by Application

2.4.1. Global Men’s Underwear Market Size by Application: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL MEN’S UNDERWEAR MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Men’s Underwear Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Men’s Underwear Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL MEN’S UNDERWEAR MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Men’s Underwear Market

5. GLOBAL MEN’S UNDERWEAR MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Men’s Underwear Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Men’s Underwear Market - By Product

5.3.1. Men’s Underwear Market - Product 1

5.3.2. Men’s Underwear Market - Product 2

5.3.3. Men’s Underwear Market - Product 3

5.3.4. Men’s Underwear Market - Product 4

6. GLOBAL MEN’S UNDERWEAR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Men’s Underwear Market - By Application

6.2.1. Men’s Underwear Market - Fabric Types 1

6.2.2. Men’s Underwear Market - Fabric Types 2

6.2.3. Men’s Underwear Market - Fabric Types 3

6.2.4. Men’s Underwear Market - Fabric Types 4

7. GLOBAL MEN’S UNDERWEAR MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Key Findings For Men’ s Underwear Market- By region

7.2. Overview

7.3. Global Men’s Underwear Market, by Product

7.4. Global Men’s Underwear Market, by Application

Toc Continue………………………..



Access complete report- https://douglasinsights.com/men-s-underwear-market



Inquire (for customization, for specific regions, etc.): https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.



Office-

Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd,

Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man

Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com

Telephone - +44 7624 248772

Web- douglasinsights.com/

Nimble Tech