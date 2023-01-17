[Latest] Global Online Voting System Market Size/Share Worth USD 770 Million by 2030 at a 7.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Online Voting System Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 267 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 323 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 770 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Votebox, 21c Consultancy Ltd, Delib Ltd, Hart Intercivic Inc, Avante International Technology, Australian Election Company Corp., Association Technology Solutions and Dominion Voting Systems Corp., Benel Solutions Corp., Higher Logic Inc, Clear Ballot Inc., Microvote General Corp., and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Online Voting System Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Remote Online Voting, On-site Online Voting), By Platform (Kiosks, Desktops/Laptops, Mobile Devices), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By End-User (Government, Corporates, Educational Institutions, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Online Voting System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 267 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 323 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 770 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Online Voting System market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, and competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Online Voting System Market: Overview

An Online Voting System is a platform that providers the election authorities to conduct elections using the internet through various devices, such as kiosks and mobile phones. It’s a digital platform where votes are cast online without the use of ballots and papers. With the help of such systems, a voter can cast his/her from any location with the accessibility of the internet. This helps in saving costs concerning setting up physical infrastructure and staff used in a traditional voting system.





Growth Factors

Digitalization in Government Sector is anticipated to boost the Online Voting System market

The Online Voting System market is propelled by several significant supporting factors including more accessibility, time-saving, and enhanced voter experience, as well as transportation costs. Moreover, Online Voting systems s offer flexibility to voters with medical difficulties or physical disabilities, increase participation and need less physical infrastructure. These benefits delivered by Online Voting Systems are fueling the market growth. The physical infrastructure needed in traditional voting, such as ballots, printing, physical staff, or ballots, is not needed in the online voting process, which reduces the overall financial expenditure.

Segmental Overview

The Online Voting System market is categorized into type, platform, deployment, and End-User. The deployment, of the Online Voting System market, is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud.

The cloud segment is anticipated to witness a high CAGR. The growth is attributed to various factors, such as less initial capital requirement, and wide acceptance of clouds across the world. By platform, the market is classified into kiosks, mobile phones, and desktops/laptops.

Mobile phone is experiencing high growth attributed to rising internet and smartphone penetration. By End-User, the government segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The rising number of universities in the region is anticipated to support market growth.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Online Voting System market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Online Voting System market . As per the studies conducted by the Center for Media, the estimated general election cost was over USD 7 billion in 2019. The high cost of these elections is expected to support the adoption of the Online Voting System in the coming years. Presently, the market is dominated by the North American region. Both the US and Canada are very early adopters of advanced technologies. In these countries, the demand for Online Voting systems is experiencing growth from varied End-Users. Academic institutions are the fastest growing segment, by the End-User, in North America.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 267 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 770 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Votebox, 21c Consultancy Ltd, Delib Ltd, Hart Intercivic Inc, Avante International Technology, Australian Election Company Corp., Association Technology Solutions and Dominion Voting Systems Corp., Benel Solutions Corp., Higher Logic Inc, Clear Ballot Inc., Microvote General Corp., and Others Key Segment By Type, Platform, Deployment, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape

Our market analysis of the Online Voting System also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, together with their product portfolio and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, as well as global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.





Some of the prominent players

Votebox, 21c Consultancy Ltd

Delib Ltd

Hart Intercivic Inc

Avante International Technology

Australian Election Company Corp.

Association Technology Solutions and Dominion Voting Systems Corp.

Benel Solutions Corp.

Higher Logic Inc

Clear Ballot Inc.

Microvote General Corp.

The global Online Voting System market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Remote Online Voting

On-site Online Voting

By Platform

Kiosks

Desktops/Laptops

Mobile Devices

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By End-User

Government

Corporates

Educational Institutions

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

