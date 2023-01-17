Dairy Blends Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dairy Blends Market size is forecasted to reach $5.3 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dairy blends are dairy mixtures made from a combination of condensed milk fat in the form of cream, vegetable oils, salt, and water. It can also be made from butter blends or butterfat, a saturated fat-free alternative. A major advantage of dairy blends is that they can be converted into products in several forms for ease of consumption. Customers' growing health consciousness, as well as the nutritional benefits of these products, has prompted them to choose dairy blends over traditional dairy ingredients. Dairy blends in powder form are also inexpensive, and many consumers in the lower class utilize them as a liquid milk substitute, which in turn is driving the Dairy Blends Market for the period 2022-2027. The demand for dairy blends is further increasing owing to the availability of numerous flavors. Market players are trying to experiment with various combinations of flavors to cater to the increasing demand for innovation. Moreover, dairy blends can be used in various forms in different industries. For instance, powdered dairy blends can be used as sweeteners and stabilizers in a variety of yogurts and ice creams which in turn is driving the Dairy Blends Market for the forecast period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dairy Blends Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, The Asia Pacific Dairy Blends Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the increase in the number of middle-class consumers in the region, which has led to an increased demand for products such as ice cream and butter blends.

2. The market growth is further being driven because of the high demand across diverse sectors, especially the Bakery sector. Powdered dairy blends are especially sought after for their bakery applications. However, several Dairy Blends are underutilized in functional food production. This in turn is hampering the growth of the Dairy Blends Market.

3. Dairy Blends Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dairy Blends Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Dairy Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Dairy Blends Market based on Type can be segmented into Dairy mixtures, Ingredients, Carriers, and Others. The Ingredients segment had the largest share in the Dairy Blends Market in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Dairy Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Dairy Blends Market based on the application can be segmented into Ice Cream, Butter, Cheese, Yoghurt, and Beverages. The Ice cream segment is the fastest-growing segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Dairy Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Dairy Blends Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dairy Blends Industry are -

1. Dana Foods Inc.

2. Kerry Foods

3. Fairfield Dairy

4. Fonterra Co-operative Group

5. BPI A/S

