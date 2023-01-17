Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The automotive sector is exhibiting tremendous growth globally and this is anticipated to augment the Curing Agents Market’s growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The curing agents market size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Curing agents are hardeners that play a key role in the curing kinetics, viscosity, degree of curing, gel time, curing cycle, and the final properties of the cured products. A wide range of curing agents such as epoxy resin curing agents (aliphatic amines, polyamides, polyamic acid, etc.), polyurethane curing agents, and synthetic rubber curing agents are used in several applications. The construction sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to contribute to the Curing Agents Market ’s growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:



This IndustryARC report on the Curing Agents Market highlights the following areas -

1. Epoxy curing agents are leading the curing agents market. These curing agents possess superior properties such as chemical and heat resistance, low viscosity, and good adhesion, making them the go-to option in the market.

2. The automotive sector is driving the market’s growth. According to the June 2021 stats by European Automobile Manufacturers Association, registration of passenger cars in the European region grew 53.4% in May 2021 compared to last year.

3.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for curing agents owing to the expanding construction sector in the region. For instance, according to the stats by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI in construction (infrastructure) activities received by India stood at US$ 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The epoxy curing agents segment dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Epoxy curing agents such as aliphatic amines, polyamides, and polyamic acid react with epoxy resins to cure and make the resin hardened. Epoxy resin comes with properties such as good adhesion, robust chemical and thermal resistance, and excellent dielectric properties.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the curing agents market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for curing agents is attributed to the booming construction sector in the region. From epoxy curing agents such as anhydrides, aliphatic amines, and polyamic acid to polyurethane curing agents, all the popular curing agents are used in large qualities in the processing of several coating and construction adhesives.

3. The construction sector dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Curing agents are extensively used in the construction sector. The hardened agents are utilized in primers and coatings for concrete, as an adhesive in mortar, and other cement coverings.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Curing Agents Industry are -

1. Evonik Industries

2. Hexion Inc.

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. BASF SE

5. Cardolite Corporation



