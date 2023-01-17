Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the demand for and consumption of livestock-based products as well as the growth in animal feed production is anticipated to grow the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market is estimated to reach $29.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2023-2028. Feed additives are a diverse group of molecules, substances or living things that help animals take food, absorb it, assimilate it into their bodies, grow and stay healthy. They have an impact on physiological processes like reproduction, stress resistance and immune system performance. Feed additives can be immune stimulants, probiotics, prebiotics, essential oils, acidifiers or others. The anticipated rise in demand for feed additives as a consequence of the growing demand for animal feed is one of the major factors driving the market for compound harmless feed additives during the forecast period of 2023–2028. According to European Feed Manufacturers' Federation, farm animals in the EU27 consumed an estimated 701 million tonnes of feed in 2021, of which about 22 % are produced by Compound Feed manufacturers.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America dominated the Compound Harmless Feed Additive market in 2022, owing to the rising livestock production in Mexico and the United States. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2023-2028, owing to the heavy demand for natural poultry feed additives augmented by the consumption of processed poultry in countries such as China, India and Australia.

2. The increase in the demand for and consumption of livestock-based products as well as the growth in animal feed production is anticipated to grow over the forecast period of 2023–2028.

3. The standardization of meat products as a result of disease outbreaks and the implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality are projected to drive the market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Segment Analysis – by Additive Type : Based on additive type, the Compound Harmless Feed Additive market is further segmented into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, prebiotics, probiotics, flavors and sweeteners, pigments, binder acidifiers and minerals.

Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Segment Analysis – by Livestock : Based on livestock, the Compound Harmless Feed Additive market is further segmented into pork and swine, poultry, cattle, aquaculture and others. The poultry segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, owing to the rise in demand for natural poultry feed additives and poultry-based items including meat and eggs.

Compound Harmless Feed Additive Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Based on geography, the North American Compound Harmless Feed Additive market accounted for 36% of revenue share in 2022, due to the rising demand and consumption of meat in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Compound Harmless Feed Additive Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

4. Bluestar Adisseo

5. DeKalb Feeds Inc.

