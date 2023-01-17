Gamma Butyrolactone Market to Receive USD 1,322,228.38 Thousand by 2030, Size, Shares, Trends, Future Demand, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

COPENHAGEN, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Gamma Butyrolactone Market " is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The universal Gamma Butyrolactone business report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of a market research report which helps businesses decide upon strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of the newest and most advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in the winning Gamma-Butyrolactone market survey report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.





The global gamma butyrolactone market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,322,228.38 thousand by 2030.

Gamma butyrolactone is a hygroscopic liquid with a ketone-like odor and a colorless, greasy and transparent appearance. It is also used as a precursor in manufacturing a number of chemical compounds. GBL is employed as an aesthetic and pacifier in the pharmaceutical business and for the production of interferon and ciprofloxacin.

The major factor driving the growth of gamma butyrolactone is the rising demand from the growing application of derived chemical products expected to drive the market growth.

The global gamma butyrolactone market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market.

Opportunities

Rise in demand for electric vehicles

Since there is a greater demand for electric vehicles globally, there are more of them on the road today and this trend will only continue. The need for electric vehicles has risen in the last several years due to greater public awareness of the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the high cost of fuel and technological advancements. Electric vehicles available in the market are electric cars, buses, tractors, scooters, bikes, bicycles, personal transporters and many more. Such different types of electric vehicles attract consumers from different work areas, thus increasing demand and sales of electric vehicles.

Increase in usage of organic agrochemicals

The machine or engines which is installed in the plants or automotive industry are done for a longer duration but are used on a regular basis, due to which the wear and tear of parts are more inside the engine. The seals products which are installed with the machine have to work under different pressure and temperature, which increases the wear and tear of the seals products. Several types of lubricants are used in the machinery, which involve different chemical compositions, which sometimes also affect the composition of sealing products.

The Gamma Butyrolactone Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co.,Ltd.,

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.,

Recent Developments

According to the My Chemical Monitoring, the Australian Department of Health's delegate announces the plan to limit the use of gamma butyrolactone in cosmetics and other items

Drivers

Growing application of derived chemical products

Chemicals play an important role in every aspect of day-to-day life. Everything around the world consists of chemicals. To manufacture such useful chemicals, raw materials are required. Every chemical has its different raw materials and chemical intermediates. The daily use products such as medicines, food items, cosmetics, personal care products, paints, fuels, electronics and many more are made up of chemical compounds, which are derived from one or more chemical raw materials. Favorable frameworks, an increase in foreign direct investment in developing economies, increased demand from consumers and strong competition among manufacturers of chemicals products are the driving forces behind the market growth of chemical products.

Application in a wide range of industries

The growing economy, rise in the transportation sector and growth in infrastructure are a few of the crucial variables which have led to the growth of the petroleum industry. Gamma butyrolactone is one of the useful chemicals which is employed as an extractant in the processing of butadiene, aromatic and advanced grease petroleum. Other than the petroleum based industry, gamma butyrolactone is used in agrochemicals industries. Agrochemical products play an important role in increasing agricultural yields. Utilizing agrochemicals improves crop productivity, plant health and controls plant disease. Such agrochemicals are classified into herbicides, nematicides, fungicides, pesticides and soil conditioners. The chemical is used to produce organic agrochemicals such as herbicides, nematocides and pesticides. Along with it, gamma butyrolactone serves as a plant growth regulator and stabilizer for pesticides containing phosphorus and chlorohydrocarbons. Thus the high population, increasing food demand and awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of agrochemicals are the factor that leads to the agrochemical industry growth , thus driving the Global gamma butyrolactone market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Gamma Butyrolactone Industry Research

By Grade

Industrial Class (5 Wt. %)

Electric Capacitance Class (9 Wt.%)

By Purity

By Application

By End Use

Petroleum Industry

Food Industry

Gamma Butyrolactone Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the gamma butyrolactone market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global gamma butyrolactone market due to the growing application of gamma butyrolactone derived chemical products.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Gamma Butyrolactone Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market, By Grade Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market, By Purity Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market, By Application Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market, By End User Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market, By Region Global Gamma Butyrolactone Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

