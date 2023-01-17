Submit Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 17

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 16 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,900
Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.0000
Highest price paid per share: £ 54.2000
Average price paid per share: £ 54.1300

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,480,634 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 5,900 GB

Date of purchases: 16 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

5,900

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.0000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.1300

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

16/01/2023

16:02:02

GMT

2

54.0000

XLON

694024444870719

16/01/2023

16:02:02

GMT

29

54.0000

XLON

694024444870718

16/01/2023

16:04:33

GMT

147

54.0000

XLON

694024444871037

16/01/2023

16:07:01

GMT

61

54.1000

XLON

694024444871581

16/01/2023

16:07:01

GMT

62

54.1000

XLON

694024444871582

16/01/2023

16:07:01

GMT

69

54.1000

XLON

694024444871583

16/01/2023

16:07:01

GMT

103

54.1000

XLON

694024444871580

16/01/2023

16:07:06

GMT

35

54.1000

XLON

694024444871603

16/01/2023

16:07:06

GMT

61

54.1000

XLON

694024444871602

16/01/2023

16:07:06

GMT

62

54.1000

XLON

694024444871601

16/01/2023

16:07:13

GMT

10

54.1000

XLON

694024444871616

16/01/2023

16:07:13

GMT

58

54.1000

XLON

694024444871615

16/01/2023

16:07:13

GMT

100

54.1000

XLON

694024444871613

16/01/2023

16:07:28

GMT

2

54.1000

XLON

694024444871659

16/01/2023

16:07:28

GMT

61

54.1000

XLON

694024444871658

16/01/2023

16:09:27

GMT

36

54.1200

XLON

694024444871894

16/01/2023

16:09:27

GMT

41

54.1200

XLON

694024444871893

16/01/2023

16:09:27

GMT

48

54.1200

XLON

694024444871892

16/01/2023

16:09:56

GMT

71

54.1000

XLON

694024444872008

16/01/2023

16:09:56

GMT

260

54.1000

XLON

694024444872001

16/01/2023

16:09:57

GMT

88

54.1000

XLON

694024444872010

16/01/2023

16:11:59

GMT

22

54.1200

XLON

694024444872218

16/01/2023

16:11:59

GMT

67

54.1200

XLON

694024444872205

16/01/2023

16:11:59

GMT

90

54.1200

XLON

694024444872217

16/01/2023

16:12:00

GMT

14

54.1200

XLON

694024444872219

16/01/2023

16:12:00

GMT

14

54.1200

XLON

694024444872220

16/01/2023

16:12:00

GMT

68

54.1200

XLON

694024444872222

16/01/2023

16:12:00

GMT

150

54.1200

XLON

694024444872221

16/01/2023

16:16:32

GMT

173

54.1400

XLON

694024444872802

16/01/2023

16:16:39

GMT

17

54.1000

XLON

694024444872854

16/01/2023

16:16:39

GMT

19

54.1000

XLON

694024444872852

16/01/2023

16:16:39

GMT

20

54.1000

XLON

694024444872853

16/01/2023

16:16:39

GMT

61

54.1000

XLON

694024444872856

16/01/2023

16:16:39

GMT

62

54.1000

XLON

694024444872855

16/01/2023

16:16:40

GMT

37

54.1000

XLON

694024444872857

16/01/2023

16:16:40

GMT

41

54.1000

XLON

694024444872860

16/01/2023

16:16:40

GMT

61

54.1000

XLON

694024444872858

16/01/2023

16:16:40

GMT

62

54.1000

XLON

694024444872859

16/01/2023

16:17:24

GMT

61

54.1600

XLON

694024444873037

16/01/2023

16:17:24

GMT

62

54.1600

XLON

694024444873036

16/01/2023

16:17:24

GMT

72

54.1600

XLON

694024444873035

16/01/2023

16:17:24

GMT

86

54.1600

XLON

694024444873038

16/01/2023

16:17:27

GMT

61

54.1600

XLON

694024444873043

16/01/2023

16:17:27

GMT

73

54.1600

XLON

694024444873044

16/01/2023

16:18:01

GMT

79

54.1800

XLON

694024444873159

16/01/2023

16:18:02

GMT

122

54.1800

XLON

694024444873163

16/01/2023

16:18:09

GMT

108

54.1800

XLON

694024444873203

16/01/2023

16:19:01

GMT

35

54.1800

XLON

694024444873349

16/01/2023

16:19:41

GMT

50

54.1800

XLON

694024444873450

16/01/2023

16:19:41

GMT

62

54.1800

XLON

694024444873453

16/01/2023

16:19:41

GMT

67

54.1800

XLON

694024444873448

16/01/2023

16:20:16

GMT

49

54.1800

XLON

694024444873544

16/01/2023

16:20:16

GMT

56

54.1800

XLON

694024444873545

16/01/2023

16:20:16

GMT

104

54.1800

XLON

694024444873549

16/01/2023

16:21:07

GMT

17

54.1600

XLON

694024444873704

16/01/2023

16:21:07

GMT

48

54.1600

XLON

694024444873703

16/01/2023

16:23:18

GMT

17

54.1000

XLON

694024444874127

16/01/2023

16:23:30

GMT

78

54.1000

XLON

694024444874159

16/01/2023

16:23:53

GMT

8

54.1000

XLON

694024444874197

16/01/2023

16:23:53

GMT

54

54.1000

XLON

694024444874198

16/01/2023

16:23:56

GMT

26

54.1000

XLON

694024444874228

16/01/2023

16:24:46

GMT

107

54.1000

XLON

694024444874333

16/01/2023

16:25:56

GMT

13

54.1200

XLON

694024444874591

16/01/2023

16:25:56

GMT

35

54.1200

XLON

694024444874589

16/01/2023

16:25:56

GMT

51

54.1200

XLON

694024444874590

16/01/2023

16:26:01

GMT

23

54.1200

XLON

694024444874599

16/01/2023

16:26:01

GMT

48

54.1200

XLON

694024444874598

16/01/2023

16:26:43

GMT

116

54.1000

XLON

694024444874710

16/01/2023

16:26:43

GMT

13

54.1200

XLON

694024444874718

16/01/2023

16:26:43

GMT

107

54.1200

XLON

694024444874717

16/01/2023

16:27:53

GMT

11

54.1200

XLON

694024444874969

16/01/2023

16:27:53

GMT

61

54.1200

XLON

694024444874970

16/01/2023

16:27:53

GMT

61

54.1200

XLON

694024444874971

16/01/2023

16:27:55

GMT

2

54.1200

XLON

694024444874990

16/01/2023

16:27:57

GMT

2

54.1200

XLON

694024444875017

16/01/2023

16:27:57

GMT

2

54.1200

XLON

694024444875018

16/01/2023

16:27:59

GMT

52

54.1400

XLON

694024444875027

16/01/2023

16:27:59

GMT

73

54.1400

XLON

694024444875026

16/01/2023

16:27:59

GMT

76

54.1400

XLON

694024444875025

16/01/2023

16:28:05

GMT

73

54.1400

XLON

694024444875067

16/01/2023

16:28:08

GMT

7

54.1400

XLON

694024444875097

16/01/2023

16:28:08

GMT

108

54.1400

XLON

694024444875091

16/01/2023

16:28:09

GMT

90

54.1400

XLON

694024444875098

16/01/2023

16:28:10

GMT

76

54.1400

XLON

694024444875112

16/01/2023

16:28:11

GMT

63

54.1400

XLON

694024444875130

16/01/2023

16:28:28

GMT

182

54.1400

XLON

694024444875176

16/01/2023

16:28:29

GMT

10

54.1400

XLON

694024444875182

16/01/2023

16:29:03

GMT

98

54.1400

XLON

694024444875328

16/01/2023

16:29:45

GMT

281

54.1600

XLON

694024444875515

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

1

54.2000

XLON

694024444875602

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

1

54.2000

XLON

694024444875604

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

4

54.2000

XLON

694024444875603

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

42

54.2000

XLON

694024444875600

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

57

54.2000

XLON

694024444875601

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

70

54.2000

XLON

694024444875598

16/01/2023

16:29:56

GMT

105

54.2000

XLON

694024444875599

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/735480/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-17

