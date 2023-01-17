InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 17
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|16 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|5,900
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.0000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.1300
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,480,634 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 5,900 GB
Date of purchases: 16 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
5,900
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.2000
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.0000
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 54.1300
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
16/01/2023
|
16:02:02
|
GMT
|
2
|
54.0000
|
XLON
|
694024444870719
|
16/01/2023
|
16:02:02
|
GMT
|
29
|
54.0000
|
XLON
|
694024444870718
|
16/01/2023
|
16:04:33
|
GMT
|
147
|
54.0000
|
XLON
|
694024444871037
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:01
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871581
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:01
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871582
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:01
|
GMT
|
69
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871583
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:01
|
GMT
|
103
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871580
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:06
|
GMT
|
35
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871603
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:06
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871602
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:06
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871601
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:13
|
GMT
|
10
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871616
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:13
|
GMT
|
58
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871615
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:13
|
GMT
|
100
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871613
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:28
|
GMT
|
2
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871659
|
16/01/2023
|
16:07:28
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444871658
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:27
|
GMT
|
36
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444871894
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:27
|
GMT
|
41
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444871893
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:27
|
GMT
|
48
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444871892
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:56
|
GMT
|
71
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872008
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:56
|
GMT
|
260
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872001
|
16/01/2023
|
16:09:57
|
GMT
|
88
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872010
|
16/01/2023
|
16:11:59
|
GMT
|
22
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872218
|
16/01/2023
|
16:11:59
|
GMT
|
67
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872205
|
16/01/2023
|
16:11:59
|
GMT
|
90
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872217
|
16/01/2023
|
16:12:00
|
GMT
|
14
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872219
|
16/01/2023
|
16:12:00
|
GMT
|
14
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872220
|
16/01/2023
|
16:12:00
|
GMT
|
68
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872222
|
16/01/2023
|
16:12:00
|
GMT
|
150
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444872221
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:32
|
GMT
|
173
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444872802
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:39
|
GMT
|
17
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872854
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:39
|
GMT
|
19
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872852
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:39
|
GMT
|
20
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872853
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:39
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872856
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:39
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872855
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:40
|
GMT
|
37
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872857
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:40
|
GMT
|
41
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872860
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:40
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872858
|
16/01/2023
|
16:16:40
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444872859
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:24
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873037
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:24
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873036
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:24
|
GMT
|
72
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873035
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:24
|
GMT
|
86
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873038
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:27
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873043
|
16/01/2023
|
16:17:27
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873044
|
16/01/2023
|
16:18:01
|
GMT
|
79
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873159
|
16/01/2023
|
16:18:02
|
GMT
|
122
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873163
|
16/01/2023
|
16:18:09
|
GMT
|
108
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873203
|
16/01/2023
|
16:19:01
|
GMT
|
35
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873349
|
16/01/2023
|
16:19:41
|
GMT
|
50
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873450
|
16/01/2023
|
16:19:41
|
GMT
|
62
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873453
|
16/01/2023
|
16:19:41
|
GMT
|
67
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873448
|
16/01/2023
|
16:20:16
|
GMT
|
49
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873544
|
16/01/2023
|
16:20:16
|
GMT
|
56
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873545
|
16/01/2023
|
16:20:16
|
GMT
|
104
|
54.1800
|
XLON
|
694024444873549
|
16/01/2023
|
16:21:07
|
GMT
|
17
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873704
|
16/01/2023
|
16:21:07
|
GMT
|
48
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444873703
|
16/01/2023
|
16:23:18
|
GMT
|
17
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874127
|
16/01/2023
|
16:23:30
|
GMT
|
78
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874159
|
16/01/2023
|
16:23:53
|
GMT
|
8
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874197
|
16/01/2023
|
16:23:53
|
GMT
|
54
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874198
|
16/01/2023
|
16:23:56
|
GMT
|
26
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874228
|
16/01/2023
|
16:24:46
|
GMT
|
107
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874333
|
16/01/2023
|
16:25:56
|
GMT
|
13
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874591
|
16/01/2023
|
16:25:56
|
GMT
|
35
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874589
|
16/01/2023
|
16:25:56
|
GMT
|
51
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874590
|
16/01/2023
|
16:26:01
|
GMT
|
23
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874599
|
16/01/2023
|
16:26:01
|
GMT
|
48
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874598
|
16/01/2023
|
16:26:43
|
GMT
|
116
|
54.1000
|
XLON
|
694024444874710
|
16/01/2023
|
16:26:43
|
GMT
|
13
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874718
|
16/01/2023
|
16:26:43
|
GMT
|
107
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874717
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:53
|
GMT
|
11
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874969
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:53
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874970
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:53
|
GMT
|
61
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874971
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:55
|
GMT
|
2
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444874990
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:57
|
GMT
|
2
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444875017
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:57
|
GMT
|
2
|
54.1200
|
XLON
|
694024444875018
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:59
|
GMT
|
52
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875027
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:59
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875026
|
16/01/2023
|
16:27:59
|
GMT
|
76
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875025
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:05
|
GMT
|
73
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875067
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:08
|
GMT
|
7
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875097
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:08
|
GMT
|
108
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875091
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:09
|
GMT
|
90
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875098
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:10
|
GMT
|
76
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875112
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:11
|
GMT
|
63
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875130
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:28
|
GMT
|
182
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875176
|
16/01/2023
|
16:28:29
|
GMT
|
10
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875182
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:03
|
GMT
|
98
|
54.1400
|
XLON
|
694024444875328
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:45
|
GMT
|
281
|
54.1600
|
XLON
|
694024444875515
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
1
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875602
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
1
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875604
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
4
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875603
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
42
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875600
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
57
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875601
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
70
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875598
|
16/01/2023
|
16:29:56
|
GMT
|
105
|
54.2000
|
XLON
|
694024444875599
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735480/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-17