Teramind's Partner Program 2.0 Helps Channel Resellers to MSPs Increase Value & Bring Best of Breed User Behavioral Analytics & Cybersecurity Solutions to Customers

New Updates Enhance Partner Program for Channel Resellers, System Integrators, MSPs and OEMs with Increased Incentives, Scalable Business Development Resources and Tools, and Pre-Built Campaigns to Drive Increased Mutual Revenue

MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teramind Inc., a leading global provider of acute user behavior analytics for insider threat management, data loss prevention ("DLP"), and workplace productivity, today launched a new era of its global Partner program supporting Channel and Alliance Partners.

Teramind's Partner Program 2.0 introduces numerous new features and incentives to help drive more growth and mutually rewarding outcomes from its expansive ecosystem. This includes:

Tiered performance structures. A points-based scorecard for tiering helps incentivize growth and deliver a program more aligned with our Partners' strategic goals and values.

Competitive commissions. Compensate Partner performance early and often with new deal accelerators and a higher value discounting model for resellers.

Innovative incentives. New gamification model elevates incentives and leverages an objective-based scorecard for easy to understand positioning in the program.

Lead Distribution. Teramind will now actively and programmatically share inbound sales leads with our Partners to help them drive their program scores to the highest levels.

Marketing initiatives for every Partner. Impactful resources and new joint marketing development funds (MDF) to drive incremental Partner growth via customizable and pre-built email campaigns and BDR call scripts for every defined buyer persona.

In addition, Teramind has updated and revamped its Partner Portal functionality to help Partners access all of these new features and assets. The company is in the process of doing the same with the Teramind Academy, which empowers Partners to gain a deeper understanding of user activity monitoring and how to apply Teramind to its clients' organizational goals and objectives.

Teramind has more than 350 active Partners today and more than 1,000 total Partners worldwide serving customers of all sizes in all industries.

"As a long-time Partner of Teramind, we have consistently been impressed by the company's innovative solutions and commitment to their Partners. This new Partner Program will allow us take our relationship to the next level and will provide us with access to the new GTM Sales Assets and pre-built Campaigns that will help us drive incremental success for our business while protecting our clients with a best of breed solution that not only drives increased worker productivity, but also protects them from insider threats and data loss," said Virgilio Albert, President of MultiComputos. "We are thrilled to be a part of this new Program and look forward to continued growth and success with Teramind."

"At Teramind, we constantly look for ways to better serve our Partners and help them succeed. That's why we are excited to announce the launch of our new Partner Program 2.0, which will provide our Partners with the tools, resources, and support they need to accelerate the growth of their Teramind business and drive even more employee productivity and cyber protection value for their customers," said Jeff Weiner, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Teramind. "We believe this program is a game-changer and we can't wait to measure the positive impact it has for our Partners and their customers who rely on these 'Trusted Advisor' service providers to help guide their digital transformation journey."

To learn more about Teramind's Partner Program or submit a Partner request, visit https://www.teramind.co/Partners/sign-up.

About Teramind

About Teramind Since 2014 over 10,000 organizations across all major industries have trusted Teramind to provide insider threat management, data loss prevention, and business process engineering through behavioral user data. By harnessing behavior analytics, the award-winning and top-rated platform has helped enterprises and organizations in finance, retail, manufacturing, energy, technology, healthcare, and government verticals detect, record, and prevent malicious user behavior while driving productivity and improving workflow efficiency. Available as a cloud-based, on-premise, or private cloud solution, Teramind's insider threat management and user behavior analytics for business brings organizations peace of mind by providing data-backed workforce insights. Teramind is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more about Teramind by visiting teramind.co or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Teramind, 1 6786444122, pr@teramind.co

SOURCE Teramind