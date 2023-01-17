$635 Mn Surgical Headband Markets - Global Forecasts from 2022 to 2027: Growing Number of Centers of Excellence (CoE) worldwide Augmenting Demand

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Headband Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical headband market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.39%, from a market size of US$470.161 million in 2020 to a market size of US$635.119 million by the end of 2027.

The surgical headband industry is predicted to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgeries at the international level and growing cosmetic surgical procedures. The increasing health expenditure globally is further augmenting the market growth over the next five years.

The growing number of Centers of Excellence (CoE) worldwide for complex surgeries is propagating the growth of the global surgical headband market in the forecast period. The rising ageing population at the global level is demanding improved and dedicated healthcare infrastructure along with sophisticated treatment procedures, including advanced surgical procedures in order to treat age-associated chronic diseases, providing an immense opportunity for the market to proliferate during the forecast period.

However, the presence of stringent regulations for the development and approval of medical devices is projected to impede the market growth having a moderate impact during the forecast period. Furthermore, the presence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, will significantly impact the market growth positively with the growing number of cardiovascular disorders along with other chronic diseases requiring surgeries around the globe.

Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe are projected to hold a significant market share, followed by the Asia Pacific region to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The highest health expenditure, along with the advanced medical facilities and state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, further gives an impetus to fueling the market growth of the North American (NA) region in the forecast period. Also, a burgeoning older population, in addition to a high prevalence of chronic conditions among a range of individuals, will further augment the market demand in the NA region.

Moreover, the ongoing organ donation and transplantation activities at the global level are further bolstering the growth prospects of the global surgical headband market in the forecast period, further strengthening the market demand over the next five years. Also, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries worldwide is providing an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant pace during the tenure of the forecast period.

Given the current COVID-19 scenario, the market for surgical headbands will significantly get affected in 2020 due to adverse effects on the production and demand for surgical headbands. This is mainly due to the shift of focus towards the production and supply of COVID-19-related medical products for the prevention of disease spread and essential medical supplies.

The escalating number of surgeries globally, along with the growing demand for surgical care, is predicted to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

The number of surgeries is soaring internationally; hence, this is projected to drive the market demand over the next five years. Additionally, with the increasing adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures, the market is estimated to propagate in the forecast period.

An increase in road accidents and fatalities has increased the market demand

The increasing road traffic injuries, especially in low and middle-income countries, are further providing an impetus in surging the market growth in the forecast period offering solid prospects for surgeries. As per the WHO estimates, close to 1.35 million individuals die every year due to road traffic accidents.

The growing Center of Excellence (CoE) model of care is further augmenting the market demand in the forecast period.

The burgeoning concept of the Center of Excellence (COE) is considered an intelligent approach to the increasing need for disease-based medical management of varied chronic conditions.

The COE's multidisciplinary and dedicated approach with demonstrated efficacy and better treatment outcomes are providing an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant pace in the forecast period owing to the growing need for surgical headbands as part of the routine medical supply to be utilized for various surgical procedures requiring innovative surgical headbands for better illumination.

As of now, there is no single definition of COE, but the centres consist of high-level experts who are skilled in a specific treatment area and are well-aware of cutting-edge technologies in their respective fields.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $470.16 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $635.12 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

