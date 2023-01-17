Dental Restoration Market Research Report Comparison | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Restoration Market Value and CAGR

Dental restoration materials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 29.59 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.62% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of dental restoration materials which will create various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Dental restoration is a popular service that dentists offer their patients. This service can be used to fix a wide range of issues, from cosmetic issues such as stains and chips to more serious dental problems. In this blog post, we will explore the dental restoration market in detail. We will discuss the different types of restoration services that dentists offer, as well as the market for these services. We will also look at some of the challenges that dentists face in the dental restoration market.



Dental Restoration Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth is driven by rising demand for dental restoration services in developed countries and the increasing awareness about oral health among the people. However, there are several risks that could hinder the growth of the dental restoration market. These include high cost of dental restoration procedures and lack of awareness about oral health among the people.

Further, the high cost of dental restoration procedures may restrain the growth of the market in developing countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing incidence of tooth decay and other oral diseases in these regions may hamper the adoption of dental restoration services by consumers.



Dental Restoration Market Keyplayers

The major players in the Dental Restoration Materials Market are 3M; COLTENE Group; Den-Mat Holdings, LLC; Dentsply Sirona.; DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH; GC India Dental; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Kerr Corporation; Kulzer GmbH.; KURARAY CO., LTD.; Premier Dental Co.; SHOFU Dental GmbH; etc.



Dental Restoration Market Segmentations

By Product

• Dental Amalgams

• Dental Cements

• Dental Composites

• Dental Ceramics

• Dental Liners

By Restoration Type

• Direct

• Indirect

Table of content

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of Report

1.4 Information Sources

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Geographic Breakdown

1.7 Analyst's Credentials

1.8 BCC Custom Research

1.9 Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Introduction

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background

3.1 Restoration Materials

3.2 Direct Restorative Materials

3.2.1 Amalgam

3.2.2 Resin-based Composite

3.2.3 Glass Ionomers

3.2.4 Resin-modified Glass Ionomers

3.3 Indirect Restorative Materials

3.3.1 All-Ceramic

3.3.2 Metal-Ceramic

3.3.3 Metal Alloys

3.4 Biomaterials

3.5 Bonding Agents/Adhesives

3.6 Impression Materials

3.7 Other Restorative Materials

3.8 Implants

3.8.1 Endosteal Implants

3.8.2 Transosteal Implants

3.8.3 Subperiosteal Implants

3.9 Prosthetics

3.9.1 Removable Prosthetics

3.9.2 Fixed Prosthetics

3.10 Restoration Equipment

3.10.1 Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing

3.10.2 Handpieces

3.10.3 Rotary Instruments

3.10.4 Light Curing Units

3.10.5 Casting Machines

3.10.6 Articulating Paper

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Dental Implants

4.1.3 Increasing Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries

4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Diseases

4.1.5 Technological Innovations

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Reimbursement for Dental Care

4.2.2 Cost of Dental Implants

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Investments in CAD/CAM Technologies

4.3.2 Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dental Restorative Materials

5.3 Dental Implants

5.4 Dental Prosthetics

5.5 Dental Restorative Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

6.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

6.2 Dental Labs

6.3 Dental Research Institutes

Toc Continue………………………..



