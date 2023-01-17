Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market size is estimated to reach US$290.4 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market size is estimated to reach US$290.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market size is estimated to reach US$290.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2027. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent are group of curing agents which have good chemical resistance, low viscosity, and provide good mechanical properties at heat cure temperature. The curing agents are of four main type i.e. piperidine, n aminoethylpiperazine, m xylylenediamine, and Menthanediamine. These curing agents are less volatile than linear aliphatic amines and have broad range of applications, like solvent free coatings, ultra-low emission coatings & floorings, chemically resistant linings, adhesives, electrical encapsulation, and filament winding. Hence, due such technical application, they are used in sectors like automotive, construction, power industry, and electronics. Factors like increase in automotive production, growing construction activities and increase in consumption of semi-conductors are driving the growth of cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market. However, the toxic nature of some curing agents like m xylylenediamine can lead to various health problems, which can restrict their usage. This can hamper growth of global cycloaliphatic amine curing agent industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global cycloaliphatic amine curing agent industry, as the region consists of major end users of curing agents like automotive and construction sector in major economies like China, India and Japan

2. Cycloaliphatic amines curing agent have been standard curing agents for civil engineering, coating and composites applications due to their excellent colour stability, good adhesion and good chemical resistance.

3. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent also have high applicability in electronic sector, where they are used for electronic encapsulation of electronic components and semiconductors from moisture, dust and dirt.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market Segment Analysis – By Grade : Technical grade held a significant share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of over 62%. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent have good chemical resistance and mechanical properties Such rich features make this curing agent to be used in automotive and construction sector for adhesive & coating application, in electronic sector for electrical encapsulation of semiconductors.

2. Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of over 29%. The region consists of major users of curing agents like automotive and construction sector in major economies like China, India, Indonesia, and Australia. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent is used in automotive sector for making automotive shafts and for adhesives, while in construction sectors they are used in coatings of steel and concrete floors. The economic development in these nations has led to increase in the industrial output of these sectors.

3. Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent Market Segment Analysis – By End User : Automotive sector held a significant share in cycloaliphatic amine curing agent market in 2021, with a share of 22%. Cycloaliphatic amine curing agent are used in filament winding process which is used to make automotive driving shafts, and also curing agents like piperidine is used in making automotive parts like shockers. Rapid urbanization and improvement in living standards has increased the demand for new automotive, resulting in increase in their global production level.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cycloaliphatic Amine Curing Agent industry are:

1. Huntsman Corporation

2. Dow Chemicals Company

3. Jiangsu Sanmu Group

4. Cardolite Corporation

5. Aditya Birla Chemicals

