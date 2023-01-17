Submit Release
GetTransfer.com joined the TOP-20 ride hailing apps in the World

The European platform for transfers, which is the world's largest global travel mobility marketplace, is gaining international recognition.

We are deeply honored for that trust and mutual affection from customers who use our app every day. We will continue to do our best to deliver even higher quality services and meet our client's needs.”
— Alexander Pershikov, Founder of GetTransfer.com
LARNACA, CYPRUS, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the data released by Data.ai, GetTransfer.com ranked among the twenty best taxi applications in the world with a total number of downloads of 2.6 million and 226 thousand active users. The platform is emerging as a competitor to global aggregators like Uber and DiDi.

In addition to this impressive accomplishment, GetTransfer.com has also been recognized as the World Leading Travel App at the Uzakrota Travel Awards 2022 and the Leading Online Transport Marketplace at the Indonesia Travel & Tourism Awards 2022. These awards highlight the platform's success as a travel mobility solution and its commitment to providing high-quality services to customers.

GetTransfer.com offers a variety of mobility services, including transfers, rides, hourly car rentals with a driver, and delivery services in any country. The platform's tenders, ratings, accurate car descriptions, and photos guarantee that customers will receive the highest quality service at the best price. Additionally, GetTransfer.com has completely eliminated language barrier issues by making the support service available in 20+ languages, making the booking process easier than ever before.

GetTransfer.com is the worldwide travel mobility marketplace and Europe's top platform for transfer services. The service connects passengers with drivers to do the best fair deal. The traveler can access the platform and get personalized offers and discounts while the driver pays a record-low commission of 5% for urgent rides. This beneficial collaboration helps bring local drivers to the platform and delivers high-quality services to customers.

