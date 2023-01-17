Add value to your role with IBFD’s new Advanced Professional Certificate in VAT/GST

IBFD has added value to its tax training product range with the launch of its brand new Advanced Professional Certificate in VAT/GST.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the debut of its new 6-month online VAT programme, IBFD makes it effortless for you to become an expert in transfer pricing, VAT and customs, VAT in the digital economy and complex VAT/GST topics.

“Value added tax (VAT) is the most important form of tax in terms of both revenue for countries and international coverage. An increase in globalization and digitalization has brought new ways of trading goods and services with no physical presence, bringing new challenges to businesses and tax authorities,” said Fabiola Annacondia, Principal VAT Specialist.

She continues, “This certification aims to address these challenges and examine current international developments and the application of VAT legislation in practice.”

What are the key features of the VAT/GST Certificate?

Covers complex VAT topics such as real estate investments, financial services, holding companies and fixed establishments

Explores the VAT treatment of the digital economy such as e-commerce and cryptocurrencies/cryptoassets (NFTs)

Updates you on the latest trends in the digitalization of business processes, including the data requested by the tax administration (e-invoices, real-time reporting, etc.) and the OECD and EU developments in this regard with countries’ specific information

Compares the application of VAT in different jurisdictions as well as analyses of VAT court cases, including cases before the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ)

Provides detailed rules on how VAT relates to transfer pricing rules and customs law.



How is the VAT/GST programme delivered?

It is split into 3 online courses (comprised of 6-8 modules), ensuring that learning can be undertaken in manageable amounts, at a time convenient to you.

Each of the modules has the following elements:

Videos: 2-3

Case studies: 1-2

Assessments: 2 for each specialized field

Reading material

Benefit from a 10% discount today!

Register before 31 January 2023 and receive a 10% discount by entering the code APCVAT into the webshop. Sign up today at https://www.ibfd.org/shop/training/advanced-professional-certificate-vatgst

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

