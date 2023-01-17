2023: Your Investment Year for Dominica

/EIN News/ -- Roseau, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caribbean’s Dominica island remains a popular travel destination for many reasons, but it is known as one of the best investment options for keen investors. It's beautiful beaches and tourist destinations are well-known, but the island is also home to some of the best investment opportunities. The entire country has a history of being an economically stable island that continues to stay in that state due to its friendly policies on foreign investments.

What investment options are available in Dominica?

Investing in Dominica can be done through stocks, mutual funds, bonds and money market instruments.

Dominica also offers investors a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. With this option, investors can make a substantial contribution to the country’s Economic Diversification Fund (EDF), a government fund that supports socio-economic initiatives in Dominica. Investors may also opt to invest in real estate, and applicants to the CBI programme are required to purchase government-approved property which must be held for a minimum of three years.

Launched in 1993, the CBI programme has been ranked as the number one CBI initiative for five consecutive years by the CBI Index. This is a ranking system published by the Financial Times’s Professional Wealth Management (PWM) magazine.

Why invest in Dominica’s Economic Diversification Fund (EDF)?

The Dominica Economic Diversification Fund is a new investment opportunity that can yield high returns. By investing in this fund, you will help the country diversify its economy, stimulating economic growth and job opportunities for the people of Dominica. Dominica's Economic Diversification Fund supports projects such as the Dominica Agro-processing and marketing venture, the Cashew Nut Processing and Marketing Venture, commercial agriculture, the Dominica Flower Growers Association, private sector integration, and marine industry sectors such as tuna fishing enterprises. An island country in the Caribbean, Dominica is a sovereign nation and has a population of 71,000. It is also the youngest country in the Americas.

Is investing in Dominican real estate a good idea?

Investing in property is a common investment that has historically been associated with long-term wealth. The real estate market is a highly lucrative industry with many benefits for those who are willing to invest in it.

Demand for Dominican real estate appears to be growing as the Secret Bay Resort celebrates its 100th return on investment (ROI) payout to CBI investors. In just over a year, the company has seen more than 2,000 investors invest more than $5 million in their resort and is expecting over $100 million in investment payouts by the end of this year.The six-star property operates under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, enabling wealthy investors to purchase a share in exchange for second citizenship through the country’s CBI programme.

This year will also mark the 10th anniversary since Secret Bay opened its doors. Over the last decade the property has been celebrated in some of the world's most prestigious travel and lifestyle publications including Travel + Leisure, CNN and Architectural Digest. Secret Bay also boasts being the only CBI property to be awarded the Green Globe certification – the highest standard for sustainability worldwide.

There has been an increasing number of properties for sale on the island that have a global appeal. The island's tourism product has skyrocketed over recent years as internationally renowned hoteliers like Marriott and Hilton have flocked to Dominica to set up operations. Aside from mainstream tourism, Dominica has become a regional leader in eco-tourism. Properties like Jungle Bay and the highly anticipated Sanctuary Rainforest resort offer holidaymakers and investors a balance between a luxury experience whilst still championing sustainability.

What is the Dominica Citizenship by Investment Program?

The Dominica CBI Program offers investors an opportunity to become a citizen of Dominica. The country has been offering this program since the 1990s. The initiative was started by the then-president of Dominica, Patrick John, to boost the economy and provide more jobs for its citizens.

The CBI program was created with the intention of attracting foreign direct investment and boosting tourism. Apart from making it easier for investors to do business in Dominica, it also provides astute investors with more opportunity a to escape any political instability or economic downturns that may be taking place in their home countries.

Why should you apply for Dominica Citizenship by Investment?

Dominica CBI is an opportunity for you to get a second citizenship in the Caribbean. It could be a great opportunity for you and your family to enjoy the benefits of having dual citizenship.

Dominica is a small island country located near the Caribbean Sea. It has beautiful beaches, lush green forests, and amazing waterfalls. The country has been ranked as one of the most desirable places to live in the world.

In addition, Dominica offers many opportunities for its citizens such as free education, free healthcare, and many more benefits. Dominica is also one of only two countries that offers visa-free travel to over 130 countries around the world!

The government of Dominica has also reduced the income tax rate for residents to 35%. Additionally, those who are employed abroad may be eligible for the benefits of a lower income tax rate.

Dominica has been attracting investors through its pro-business policies which are helping it to become one of the most competitive destinations in the Caribbean region. Citizens enjoy a high quality of life because the country has a stable economy, low crime rates, and low levels of corruption. It is also a great option for investors looking for an easy and secure process.

How to apply for citizenship in Dominica?

The Dominica CBI Programme is open to all foreign investors who are willing to make a contribution as either a single applicant or as a family. All applicants must be vetted by the Citizenship Advisory Committee and meet certain criteria before they can be granted citizenship. See here for more information on specific requirements.

CS Global Partners: your access to Dominica

The Dominican government is making a lot of effort to attract investors and make the country more attractive for business. To support these efforts, it has provided a government mandate to CS Global Partners, a company with a rich history that offers CBI services to investors. Having been operating for over 10 years, it has an excellent reputation in the market.

PR Dominica Commonwealth of Dominica 001 (767) 266 3919