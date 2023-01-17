Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Value and CAGR

The pet diagnostic test market is expected to be worth $2.1 billion by 2026. The dominant segment of this market is veterinary diagnostics, which accounted for 76% of the total value in 2016.

Pet diagnostics are used to diagnose various health issues in pets, such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, etc. These tests assist veterinarians in providing preventive care and early diagnosis of diseases in pets, resulting in less stress and treatment costs for pet owners. The tests are also used to identify abnormalities in prenatal development in animals and monitor their health during pregnancy. Moreover, these diagnostics are used to monitor pets longitudinally for any signs of disease or abnormalities so that preventive measures can be taken on time.



Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The increasing demand for diagnostics among pet owners is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the growing awareness about pet health and importance of preventive care in pets.

However, several factors such as increased cost of testing and reimbursement policies are restraining the pet diagnostic test market from achieving its full potential. The increasing incidence of various diseases in pets is also hampering their growth. Moreover, a few players in this market are focusing on specific segments such as veterinary diagnostics and companion animal diagnostics, which could limit the market potential.



Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in the Pets Diagnostic Tests market are Biogal Galed Labs (Israel), Alvedia (France), SKYER, Inc. (South Korea), Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and Precision Biosensor, Inc. (South Korea).



Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Segmentations

By Product Type Pets Diagnostic Tests Market has been segmented into:

• Instruments

• Consumables

By Animal Type Pets Diagnostic Tests Market has been segmented into:

• Companion Animals

• Cats

• Dogs

• Horses

• Other Companion Animals

• Livestock

• Cattle

• Pigs

• Poultry

• Other Livestock



Table of content

1. OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

1.1. Market Vision

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market- Regional Snapshot

2.3. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market, by Product

2.3.1. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Product: 2020 VS 2028

2.4. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market, by Animal Type

2.4.1. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Animal Type: 2020 VS 2028

2.5. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market, by Sales Channel

2.5.1. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Sales Channel: 2020 VS 2028

3. GLOBAL PETS DIAGNOSTIC TESTS MARKET OVERVIEW BY REGION: 2017 VS 2020 VS 2028

3.1. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Regions (2017-2022) (USD Million)

3.2. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Regions (2023-2028) (USD Million)

4. GLOBAL PETS DIAGNOSTIC TESTS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Drivers Analysis

4.1.2. Restraints/ Challenges Analysis

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Market

5. GLOBAL PETS DIAGNOSTIC TESTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Global Pets Diagnostic Tests Historic Market Size By Type (2017-2028) (USD Million)

5.3. Key Findings for Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - By Product

5.3.1. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Taste Type 1

5.3.2. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Taste Type 2

5.3.3. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Taste Type 3

5.3.4. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Taste Type 4

6. GLOBAL PETS DIAGNOSTIC TESTS MARKET, BY ANIMAL TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Findings for Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - By Animal Type

6.2.1. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Animal Type 1

6.2.2. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Animal Type 2

6.2.3. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Animal Type 3

6.2.4. Pets Diagnostic Tests Market - Animal Type 4

Toc Continue………………………..



