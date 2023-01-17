Women’s Health Market worth US$ 24.48 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%

Emergen Research Logo

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Women’s Health Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles.

women’s health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.

Use of female contraception is beneficial in the prevention of health issues associated with pregnancy, particularly for pubescent girls, as well as in pregnancy planning to reduce the chances of infant mortality, which is higher in childbirths separated by a lesser number of years. Besides, it provides various other prospective benefits comprising prolonged prospects for education and women empowerment, along with maintaining a healthy population and economic growth of nations.

Increasing investments in femtech would give the players in the industry many growth opportunities, thus boosting the women’s health market over the forecast period. Novel femtech such as wearable tools for recording and controlling the health of patients are likely to propel women’s health market demand in the upcoming years. Firms engaged in the production of mobile apps associated with menstruation and or fertility-tracking comprise, Clue, Glow, DOT, Eve, and Cycles, among others

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report: Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.