Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth, anticipated to Reach US$ 1607 Million by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market is currently valued at US$ 1035 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare sector the market is likely to propel to US$1607 Million by 2033.



VVC prevalence has increased due to growing diabetes cases and repeated antibiotic usage among individuals. The market is expected to grow due to an increase in R&D initiatives for precise diagnosis.

The high growth rate can be attributed to the rising disease burden of VVC and increasing testing rates. Positive changes, such as healthcare benefits by the government, increased awareness among consumers, and willingness to avail medical treatments are also expected to drive the growth of the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15875

Rapid increase in the global disease burden, coupled with escalating demand for better treatment options and increasing number of hospital-acquired infections, is also propelling the demand for bacterial vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment.

Furthermore, expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, availability of pharmaceutical drugs, and robust technological advancements in the biopharmaceutical industries are all contributing to significant opportunities for vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment over the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market was valued at US$ 1035 Million

From 2023 to 2033, the industry is poised to grow at a 4.5% CAGR

By 2033, vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 1607 Million

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the largest share of 43.2% and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period.

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 4.2% with respect to vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment in 2033

"Increasing prevalence of VVC cases and technological advancement in healthcare are expected to radically transform the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market in the coming years," comments an analyst at FMI.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15875

Competitive Landscape

Astellas Pharma Inc., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Scynexis, Inc., Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A., Pfizer, Inc.,Cadila Pharmaceuticals,Bayer AG., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are some of the key companies in the vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market.

These players are continuously adopting various strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their revenue share and gain a competitive edge in the market. for instance,

In October 2022 - Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH announced that the companies have entered into a new technology evaluation agreement for research to generate mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs using direct reprogramming (transdifferentiation)*.

In August 2022 – Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present VIVJOA™ (oteseconazole) capsules in patients with recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) at the 2022 Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (IDSOG) Annual Meeting. VIVJOA is the first and only FDA-approved medication for RVVC indicated to reduce the incidence of RVVC in females with a history of RVVC who are NOT of reproductive potential

In July 2022 – Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. availability of VIVJOA™ (oteseconazole) capsules, an azole antifungal indicated to reduce the incidence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) in females with a history of RVVC who are NOT of reproductive potential.

Buy Now/Purchase @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15875

Key Segments Covered in the Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market Industry Survey

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Drug Class:

Clotrimazole

Nystatin

Fluconazole

Ketoconazole

Terbinafine

Terconazole

Others

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Route of Administration:

Oral Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Intravenous Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Topical Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Retail Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

Online Pharmacy for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/vulvovaginal-candidiasis-treatment-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read Full TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15875

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Management Market Size - The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis management market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3145 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3649.90 Million by registering a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Vaginal and Vulval Inflammatory Disease Treatment Market Growth – The global vaginal and vulval inflammatory diseases treatment market is expected to be worth US$ 2.96 Billion in fiscal year 2023, which rose up from US$ 2.8 Billion in fiscal year 2022

Transfusion Dependent Thalassaemia Management Market Trends – The global Transfusion Dependent Thalassaemia Management Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 10 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 17.91 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Ringworm Treatment Market Forecast – The global ringworm treatment market is expected to reach US$ 8.38 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Metagenomics Market Share – As per the recent market research conducted by FMI, the global metagenomics market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The valuation in 2023 is expected to be US$ 202.9 million. By 2033, the market value is expected to be US$ 394.2 million.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com