Selling Power Announces List of Leading Sales Consultants in 2023

The 2023 list features consultants who have expertise in sales process, sales training, and sales strategy.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selling Power, the leading media company for B2B sales leaders and the publisher of Selling Power magazine, is pleased to announce the 2023 list of Leading Sales Consultants. The list can be viewed here: Leading Sales Consultants 2023

For over four decades, Selling Power has worked with sales consultants who help sales teams and executive leaders produce better revenue results for their companies. The Selling Power leadership team believes that this year's list represents the top consultants who have a deep expertise in any sales organization, including sales strategy, sales training, sales coaching, pricing, sales credibility, and more.

Selling Power founder and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner says, "The world of selling has changed drastically in the past 18 months, driven by remote work and a major shift in how buyers want to engage with sellers. Our list of Leading Sales Consultants is a valuable resource for any sales leader who wants to help their sales team transition to become more agile, so they are able to easily and effectively pivot to meet and exceed the expectations of today's buyer."

