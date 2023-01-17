Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Ethylene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ethylene-petrochemicals market. As per TBRC’s ethylene-petrochemicals market forecast, the market size is expected to grow from $117.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The increased demand for polythene products contributed to the ethylene-petrochemicals market’s growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest ethylene-petrochemicals market share. Major players in the ethylene-petrochemicals market include AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Borealis, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC., China Petrochemical Corporation.

Trending Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Trend

Ethylene-producing companies are investing in ways to develop bio-based green polyethylene compounds. These plastics are easy to produce, consume less energy and offer the same versatility as chemically synthesized plastic. Following the trend, in June 2021, Braskem, a Brazil-based biopolymer producer, launched the world’s first renewably-sourced polyethylene wax. This can be used for producing coatings, cosmetics, adhesives, and various other compounds.

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

• By Feedstock: Naphtha, Ethane, Propane, Butane, Other Feedstocks

• By Application: Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Vinyl Acetate, Alpha Olefins

• By End User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile

• By Geography: The global ethylene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethylene petrochemical refers to an acyclic hydrocarbon which is a colorless, flammable gas with a faint sweet and musky odor when its pure. It is the simplest alkene widely used in industry and is also a plant hormone.

The Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides ethylene-petrochemicals global market outlook, insights on ethylene-petrochemicals global market size, drivers and trends, ethylene-petrochemicals global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ethylene-petrochemicals global market growth across geographies.

