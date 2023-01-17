PV Drilling supplies jack-up rig for Korean firm

VIETNAM, January 17 -

HÀ NỘI — The Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) will supply a jack-up rig for drilling operations by the Republic of Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd (SKI) at Lot 16-2 in Việt Nam’s offshore area.

PV DRILLING VI, the most cutting-edge self-elevating rig of PV Drilling, was produced by Keppel FELS of Singapore and meets the KFELS MOD V Enhanced Class B standards.

It is capable of drilling wells in a maximum water depth of 121m and to a total depth of 9,000m.

Earlier, this rig served a drilling campaign of the Petrovietnam Exploration Production Operating Co Ltd (PVEP POC). As soon as finishing its task at PVEP POC, it will work for SKI in 2023.

In 2022, PV DRILLING VI performed drilling operations for ENI, Vietsovpetro, and Habour Energy in the domestic market. — VNS